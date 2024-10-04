I am writing in response to Tere Johnson’s perspective on the mayoral candidate forum of Sept. 12, and to give my perspective on that engaging event. While I appreciate Tere Johnson’s passion for Morgan Hill and their support for Mayor Turner, I’d like to correct a fundamental misrepresentation in the letter.

The event in question was not a debate, but rather a forum hosted by the Morgan Hill chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). In a debate, candidates engage directly with one another, challenging each other’s policies and records.

In this forum, the candidates answered pre-selected questions from the audience. This distinction is important because the format doesn’t allow for the same kind of back-and-forth that would help clarify differences between the candidates. I will point out some of the differences in this letter.

While Johnson portrays Councilmember Yvonne Martinez Beltran’s responses as vague, it’s important to recognize that forums provide limited time to discuss complex issues in depth. Martinez Beltran has consistently demonstrated a thoughtful and principled approach to governance. Her focus on the broader needs of Morgan Hill, including economic development, housing affordability and social equity resonates with many in the community who are looking for sustainable, forward-thinking solutions.

Johnson also references her work with Mayor Mark Turner in historical preservation efforts, including a collaboration to return artifacts to Morgan Hill from the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe. This raises some concerns. If these artifacts are of cultural significance to the Ohlone people, it would be more appropriate for them to remain with the tribe, rather than being claimed by a local heritage organization.

While Johnson highlights Mayor Turner’s admirable work ethic and dedication, public service is about more than attending events or working long hours. For whom is he working these long hours? Councilmember Martinez Beltran works long hours, both on the dais and wherever she can further the interests of Morgan Hill.

She represents the city as the VTA policy advisory chair, the League of Cities housing committee, Economic Development state policy chairs, ABAG representative and director on Silicon Valley clean energy. Martinez-Beltran has six years experience on the council, while Mayor Turner has less than two.

Prior to her service on the council she served two years on the planning commission. Prior to his service on the council, Turner served as CEO of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce.

During her eight years of service to the community, Martinez Beltran has built relationships at the county, state and congressional levels. During that time Turner was pastor of a small church.

The residents of Morgan Hill deserve a mayor who will bring new energy and ideas to city leadership. So far, Mayor Turner has taken credit for efforts the city had already been doing years before he was elected with 42% of the vote. He offers to support any and all businesses coming into Morgan Hill but only supports one that is already here—the MOHI hotel.

He rammed through a zoning change to put an auto mall at the entrance to our city; Martinez Beltran opposed it. She believes in supporting the businesses we have, and bringing in only the businesses we need.

Martinez Beltran has a Masters in urban planning from NYU. She has earned the trust of the community and that of her colleagues. She has built strong relationships and is endorsed by local champions such as Councilmember Rene Spring, Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, Supervisor Cindy Chavez and Representative Zoe Lofgren.

I hope this helps to highlight the differences between the two candidates so that your readers can make a clear choice.

Russell Blalack

Morgan Hill