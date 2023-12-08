Local Scene: Menorah lighting, Arenas opens South County office

Menorah lighting Dec. 10

The public is invited to Chabad Jewish Center of South County’s fifth annual Chanukah celebration and Grand Menorah lighting 4-5:30pm Dec. 10 at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

Festivities include a grand Menorah lighting with live music and greetings from local dignitaries, including Mayor Mark Turner, says a press release from Chabad Jewish Center of South County. There will be something for everyone with a spectacular fire performance, children’s Chanukah crafts, giant inflatables, Balloon twisting, free swag, prizes and more. Doughnuts and latkes—traditional Chanukah foods—will be available free of charge for all to enjoy.

“We are witnessing a rise in hate and darkness, and the message of Chanukah resonates now more than ever,” said Rabbi Mendel Liberow, who directs the Chabad Jewish Center of South County. “It reminds us of the tremendous power of light to overcome darkness. We can have no better response to the negativity we are seeing than to gather together in even greater numbers and celebrate the light of the menorah in public.”

Registration for the event is required. For more information and to register, visit www.JewishMH.com/chanukah

County supervisor to open Gilroy office

Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas will celebrate the opening of her new field office in Gilroy on Dec. 16 from 3-6pm at the Neon Exchange, 7365 Monterey St. in Gilroy.

The open house event will feature entertainment and refreshments.

Attendees will learn about Arenas’ priorities, county initiatives and programs throughout District 1, and updates on Arenas’ dedicated budget investments for South County.

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3UCUT5H.

West Hills Community Church presents Christmas lights extravaganza

West Hills Community Church invites the community to their third annual “Christmas on the Hill” lights extravaganza this holiday season. The free, walk-through outdoor event features a vast array of Christmas lights, hand-painted life-sized displays, themed decorated Christmas trees, light tunnels and free hot chocolate for every visitor, says the invitation from West Hills Community Church.

The display includes a synchronized musical light display at the top of the hill, where guests can sit and relax while they enjoy the show.

The event is open to the public at no cost, 5:30-8:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 9-24. Guests are also invited to join the church for Christmas Eve service at 4pm Dec. 24. West Hills Community Church is located at 16695 DeWitt Avenue in Morgan Hill.

The lighted journey will begin in the church’s mid-level parking lot, continuing through the lighted tunnel, and finishing with spectacular views of Morgan Hill. Accessible parking is available at the top of the hill.

For more information, visit https://westhills.org/light-display.

Blood drive scheduled in Morgan Hill

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

This time of year is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply, according to the Red Cross. Seasonal illness, winter weather and holiday celebrations often lead to lower appointment numbers and decreased donor turnout, making it hard to keep up with the demand for blood products.

A blood drive is scheduled at Interfaith – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Morgan Hill, 1790 E. Dunne Ave., on Dec. 12 from 10am to 4pm.

The public can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.733.2767.

Those that come to give blood in December will be automatically entered to win a holiday prize package, including a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV.

South Valley Symphony prepares for holiday concert

The South Valley Symphony will present “Holiday Magic” on Dec. 16 at 3pm at Gavilan College’s Gilroy campus.

As part of the symphony’s 50th anniversary season, the concert will feature Sandra Marlowe and Ted Sanchez, Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare by Strauss, and symphonic holiday favorites.

For information and tickets, visit southvalleysymphony.org/home/current-concerts.

Magical Holiday at Morgan Hill playground

Santa’s Magic Ship, a Cal Fire truck and live performances are on the schedule for the special Magical Holiday event at the Morgan Hill Magical Bridge Playground. The festivities will take place 3-5pm Dec. 16 at the Magical Bridge Playground in the Morgan Hill Community Park.

Performances will include Corazón Mexicano, Youth Mariachi Ilusion and Chiqlet’s Dance Team.

Photos with Santa on the Magic Ship will be available on a first come, first served basis. Rain may result in the event’s cancellation.