MH residents earn academic honors

Morgan Hill residents Julie Diaz, Isabella Corona and Rubyjon Lorono were named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at California State University, Stanislaus.

Nelson inducted into honor society

Catherine Nelson, of Morgan Hill, was inducted to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Nelson was initiated to the society at Purdue University.

Nelson is one of about 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, says a press release from the society. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Meet the Panthers

The City of Morgan Hill will host a meet-and-greet with the Bay Area Panthers, the professional Indoor Football League team that operates its headquarters and practice programs out of Morgan Hill.

The meet-and-greet will take place 12-3pm March 23 at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road. All fans are invited to the event, where attendees will have a chance to meet the 2024 Bay Area Panthers roster, coaches, dancers and staff. Games and prizes will be offered.

The Panthers’ first home game (at SAP Center in San Jose) is scheduled for 3:05pm March 31, against the Arizona Rattlers. Tickets are on sale at https://tinyurl.com/5brjce2t.