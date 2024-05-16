Doherty completes intensive research project

Morgan Hill resident James Doherty, a member of the class of 2024 majoring in Robotics Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), recently completed a senior thesis that is required of all graduating seniors as part of the university’s distinctive project-based educational experience, says a press release from WPI.

The project, “Needle Insertion Mechanism for Robot Assisted Biopsy,” was Doherty’s Major Qualifying Project (MQP), one that is usually team-based and often focuses on very specific issues or needs of an organization that has partnered with the university to sponsor the student’s work.

“It’s inspiring to see the creativity and skills that our students bring to these projects, as well as the professionalism with which they present their research,” said Arne Gericke, Interim Dean of undergraduate studies and director of the Office of Undergraduate Research. “Their experience managing a major project like this-including identifying a problem and researching all of the implications and possible solutions while also managing team dynamics over an extended period of several months-sets them up well for success not only in their first jobs after graduation but throughout their careers.”

Goff named to dean’s list

Scott Goff, a sophomore Liberal Arts major from Morgan Hill, was among approximately 740 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2024 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Meditation workshop June 8

“Day of Peace” mindfulness meditation workshop takes place 10am-3pm June 8 at the Morgan Hill House, Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. The workshop will be led by James Morrison, who was a Buddhist monk for more than 30 years.

The workshop is suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners and includes the basics of sitting, walking and eating meditation. Teachings are offered on a donation basis. Participation is limited.

For complete details and to reserve your place, contact Carol at [email protected]. The event is organized by AAUW Morgan Hill branch.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.