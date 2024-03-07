State of Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will deliver his State of the City address on March 13 at the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse, 17090 Monterey Road. Doors open at 6pm, and the speech starts at 6:30pm.

Refreshments will be provided.

The mayor’s State of the City address offers the public a chance to learn about Morgan Hill’s accomplishments over the past year, as well as key initiatives for 2024. The speech will also be livestreamed on the City of Morgan Hill’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.

The event is free and open to the public, though seating is limited.

Write your life

Local author Jordan Rosenfeld will host a workshop titled “Writing Your Life: Transform Real Events into Powerful Story,” from 2:30-3:30pm March 20 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

The event is free to the public. No RSVP is required. The workshop is part of the Morgan Hill Senior Center’s Lifelong Learning Series.

Carnegie Hall sendoff

Ann Sobrato High School’s Wind Ensemble will perform their spring concert at 7pm March 20. The concert is a preview of the band’s upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall in New York, which is scheduled for March 25.

The March 20 Carnegie Hall sendoff concert will take place at the Ann Sobrato High School theater, 401 Burnett Ave.

New watering limits

As of March 1, homeowners and property owners can water their lawns up to three days per week under the City of Morgan Hill’s watering restrictions.

Days are determined by your address: odd addresses and properties with no address may water Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays; even numbered addresses may water Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Watering is limited to a maximum of 15 minutes per zone or valve. Watering may occur before 9am and after 7pm.

Public input sought for traffic plan

Caltrans is inviting public input to identify infrastructure investments that will improve access to transit, encourage its use and augment its speed and reliability.

An online public survey includes asking participants to rank potential transit improvements in order of preference.

To increase speed and reliability of transit trips, for instance, the poll asks users to rank which things they’d like to see more: managed lanes, transit signal priority, bus-on-shoulder, queue-jump lanes or dedicated transit lanes.

The survey can be taken at https://caltransbayareatransitplan.org/.

The survey is also posted on the Caltrans website and is available in English, Spanish and Chinese.

Groups or organizations that would like to request a presentation on the transit plan are invited to contact Tyler Brown at [email protected]

Drink wine for charity

The Santa Clara Valley Wine Auction, hosted by the Morgan Hill Community Foundation, will take place May 4 at Clos La Chance Winery in Morgan Hill.

The wine auction is an annual fundraiser for the Community Foundation. The event brings together the local community and visitors to discover a unique wine and culinary experience, and to connect with and support local charitable causes. Guests will enjoy Santa Clara Valley wines and curated bites from local vendors. Attendees may even bring home one-of-a-kind auction items featured in silent and live auctions at the event.

A special VIP experience is available for those who want to enjoy early event access, an exclusive selection of local reserve wines, barrel tasting and appetizers.

Proceeds from the May 4 auction will benefit local nonprofits and wineries.

VIP admission tickets (doors open at 5pm) cost $150. General admission tickets (doors open at 6pm) cost $95. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MH Community Foundation’s website at https://www.morganhillcf.org/events/santa-clara-valley-wine-auction.