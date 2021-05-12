Local Scene: May 17 blood drive, MH resident wins aviation scholarship

Blood drive May 17 at Grace Hill Church

Grace Hill Church in Morgan Hill will host a community blood drive from 11:30am to 4pm May 17. Grace Hill Church is located at 16970 De Witt Ave.

The blood drive will be conducted in partnership with Stanford Blood Center.

Walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting https://stanford.io/3vvwPrB, or calling (888) 723-7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor identification, says a press release from Stanford Blood Center. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

Morgan Hill resident receives aviation scholarship

A Morgan Hill aviation student is one of two recipients of a scholarship sponsored by the South County Airport Pilots Association.

Rahmatullah Yousafzai, of Morgan Hill, endured a traumatic upbringing in war-torn Afghanistan before escaping to Pakistan for five years, says a press release from the SCAPA. Yousafzai now lives in the U.S., where he attends San Jose State University and is studying in the aviation program.

Yousafzai said he has “had to try 10 times harder than other students who can take most of their academic background for granted, like fluency in English.” He is seeking a career in the aviation industry.

Yousafzai and Athena Chang, a San Jose resident and ROTC Air Force cadet studying at Stanford University, each received scholarships worth $1,250 from SCAPA.

Chang is studying mechanical engineering with a 3.8 grade point average at Stanford, says the press release from SCAPA. She is currently taking flight training in a Van’s RV-12iS experimental aircraft.

The two scholarship recipients were selected by the SCAPA board of directors from a field of applicants. The selection was based on applications that demonstrated motivation, achievement and financial need toward their future in the aviation field.

Candidates currently enrolled in aviation programs in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties were eligible to apply.

SCAPA is a nonprofit organization of pilots and aviation enthusiasts whose mission is to preserve the San Martin Airport, improve community relations and enhance flying safety.

Bike to Wherever Day

May 21 is national Bike to Wherever Day, and the City of Morgan Hill will be hosting an “Energizer Station” to support local pedal-powered travelers. The station will be located near the Centennial Recreation Center on the West Little Llagas Creek trail, from 11:30am to 4pm.

Stop by for some refreshments, bike repairs and giveaways. To get on the list for this year’s complimentary Bike to Wherever bike bags, register your pledge to ride at https://bikesiliconvalley.org/btwd/.

Rent relief available

Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County has launched a rent relief program for residents who have become past due as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Income-eligible renters who have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic can apply for the financial assistance through the CA Covid-19 Rent Relief program.

Landlords and renters who qualify and can demonstrate they have experienced pandemic related financial hardships can apply. Landlords can be reimbursed up to 80% for past due rent accrued between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Eligible renters whose landlords are not participating can still apply on their own, and receive up to 25% of unpaid rent accrued between the same dates.

To apply, contact the Catholic Charities Rent Relief program at (408) 273-7478, or apply directly on the Housing is Key website at housingiskey.com.

Gilroy Rodeo announces 2021 dates

The Gilroy Rodeo announced recently that its 2021 event will be held Aug. 13-15, after a year hiatus due to Covid-19.

More details are expected to be released soon, organizers said.

Flag Team practices will begin May 20. For information and to sign up, visit gilroyrodeo.com/flag-team.

Scholarship contest open for nursing, medical students

With Grace Hospice and Palliative Care is offering scholarships for students interested in medicine, nursing and social work.

With Grace Hospice, a locally founded and based company serving Santa Clara County for more than five years, is offering three $500 scholarships for students in grades 11 and 12.

Scholarship winners will be selected from submitted essays not more than 3,000 words. Essays can be personal experiences, objective opinions or a general outlook on the pandemic and the importance of social interaction with the elderly community.

Essays may be submitted to Sarah Jimenez at [email protected] by May 31.

The winner will be contacted by June 15.

For information, visit withgracehospice.com.

Local student initiated into Honor Society

Erin O’Hair of Morgan Hill was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. O’Hair was initiated at California State University, Fresno.

O’Hair is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897, and today it has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines.

Free citizenship assistance available

Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County is hosting its annual South County Citizenship Day event on May 22 at 10am at Rebekah Children’s Services, 290 IOOF Ave. in Gilroy.

The event is an opportunity for people to receive free legal services to submit their applications to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The event will feature an orientation, legal consultations, study materials and application assistance.

To register for the event, which will be in Spanish and English, call 408.510.4358 or visit e-immigrate.info.