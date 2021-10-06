Local Scene: Living Above The Influence, Rotary Club grants

Living Above The Influence 15th anniversary

The 15th annual Morgan Hill Living Above The Influence community event will take place 12pm-4:30pm Oct. 9 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, located at 17000 Monterey Road.

The free youth and family outreach event will feature a free BBQ meal, raffles, a kids zone, jump house, face painting, animal balloons and more. Mayor Rich Contantine will share some words, and additional speakers will share inspiring, encouraging testimonials. More than 30 local service and resource providers will have booths at the event.

LATI coordinators will also announce the 2020 community service provider awards.

The first 100 attendees will receive a free grocery bag.

LATI is a local youth outreach program that encourages children and families to make healthy choices while offering community resources and a safe place to express themselves.

Rotary grant program accepting applications

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is once again looking to team up and offer financial support to other local nonprofit organizations that are working to make the local community a better place.

Over the years, the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill—through its annual Community Grant and Hearts of Rotary programs—has provided financial support to local non-profit organizations that operate free clinics, distribute food to those in need, help purchase school supplies, teach children the fun and appreciation of art, provide musical concerts to elder care facilities, educate the community about and rehabilitate endangered wildlife and provide our community Fourth of July festivities.

The grant application deadline is Oct. 31.

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill, established in 1955, is part of Rotary International, an international service organization whose stated human rights purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. There are approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belonging to more than 33,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill and to apply for a grant, visit www.MorganHillRotary.org.

Health centers get nearly $1.5M in funding

Congress member Zoe Lofgren (CA-19) announced Oct. 1 that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide $1,457,336 to Community Health Centers in Santa Clara County to expand and renovate facilities.

This funding was included in the American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed on March 10.

Funds will go to:

• Gardner Family Health Network: $897,397

• School Health Clinics of Santa Clara County: $559,939

“For more than a year and a half, the Covid-19 pandemic has created many challenges for families in Santa Clara County,” Lofgren said. “I supported the American Rescue Plan to help us combat the pandemic and, specifically, ensure support gets to communities disproportionately impacted by Covid-19. Community Health Centers serve some of the most vulnerable and underserved patients in Santa Clara County and across the country. This funding will importantly expand and improve facilities in the South Bay so more people are getting the care they need.”

Health Centers can use this funding for Covid-19-related capital projects, including constructing new facilities, renovating or expanding existing facilities, and purchasing new equipment (such as freezers to store vaccines) and telehealth technology.

Compass opens office in Morgan Hill

Compass, the real estate technology company, this week announced that it has expanded its presence in the Bay Area with the opening of a new office in Morgan Hill.

The expansion will accommodate the company’s rapid growth in the Bay Area as technology continues to redefine home selling and buying. The company has launched 15 major new markets this year alone, including North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana and Minnesota, further boosting the industry’s leading agent referral network from coast to coast.

“This strategic expansion into Morgan Hill and South County serves to further expand our market leadership in Silicon Valley. The area is a robust and dynamic market and we are honored to serve the community via our new office in this special destination,” said Will Klopp, managing director for Compass in Silicon Valley. “We’re incredibly excited to showcase our industry leading offerings to buyers and sellers in the South County arena.”

The Morgan Hill office, located at 350 Woodview Ave., Suite 300 is the newest hub of operations for local Compass agents who are serving buyers and sellers within this quickly growing community. The interactive office space, according to a press release from Compass, enables agents to deliver a higher level of service to clients with programs, such as Compass Concierge—an exclusive program through which Compass fronts the cost of home improvement services with no interest and no fee.