July 8, 2022
Calendar: Emerald Regime Crab Feed
Local Scene: Leadership Excellence tickets on sale

Morgan Hill residents earn academic honors

By: Staff Report
Leedy named to Dean’s list

Mackenna Leedy, of Morgan Hill, was named to the Dean’s List at George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. 

Leedy is a junior majoring in psychology.

George Fox University is located in Newberg, Oregon. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.

Morgan Hill residents graduate

Marissa Hruby, of Morgan Hill, graduated from Stanislaus State this spring. Hruby, who graduated with an English degree, was one of 3,130 students who graduated in live-streamed Stanislaus State ceremonies. 

President Ellen Junn commended the graduates for their achievement.

“I am lucky to be amongst some of the most incredible, determined, brilliant, hardworking and extraordinary students—all of you, our graduating Class of 2022,” Junn said. “We honor you today for earning your degree. And we are lucky that this pandemic, while still present, is not stopping our students from gathering on one of the most important and pivotal days of their lives.”

St. Clair earns academic honors

Kelli St. Clair, of Morgan Hill, was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College, based in Allentown, Penn. 

Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Tickets on sale

Leadership Morgan Hill (LMH) 2022 Leadership Excellence Awardees Brian and Kathy Sullivan will be celebrated and will receive their coveted medals at an evening outdoor gala event at Guglielmo Winery, 1480 E. Main Ave., on Sept. 17.  

The Leadership Excellence Award recognizes the vision and leadership that advance the spirit of community and charity; reflect courage and insight; and inspire others to lead in a like manner, says a press release from LMH. Brian Sullivan is the first current class member to receive the award and he and Kathy are the first couple to be celebrated jointly. 

The theme of this year’s event is “preserve and protect.” “Preserve” represents the preservation of Morgan Hill’s history and culture that Kathy has dedicated so many of her volunteer efforts to as long-time President and Board member of the Morgan Hill Historical Society, says the press release. “Protect” represents Brian’s dedication to and support of public safety in Morgan Hill, as evidenced by his current presidency of the Community Law Enforcement Foundation.  

The Sept. 17 reception will give attendees the opportunity to bid on high-quality silent auction items. Music and dancing will close out the evening.

Funds raised will benefit the non-profit LMH educational organization, now in its 26th year of building community leadership, the press release continues. The annual LMH program provides insight, tools and training that enable and inspire leaders in all walks of life to give back to the community through service. 

LMH graduates are found in leadership positions throughout the community in government, education, business and many nonprofit organizations in Morgan Hill. Dress for the event is upscale casual, late summer fun. Tickets are $135 until Aug. 15, when they will increase to $140. Tickets can be purchased on the LMH website at www.leadershipmorganhill.org, which also has more information about the event and the LMH program.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
