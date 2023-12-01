Local Scene: Holiday Lights parade is Saturday in downtown Morgan Hill

Caltrain service suspended for electric work

Caltrain will suspend some service beginning Monday between its San Jose Diridon and Tamien stations to accommodate electrification work.

From Monday to Friday (Dec. 1), the last southbound train 146 will terminate at San Jose Diridon, Caltrain said in a statement.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, the first northbound train 221 will depart from San Jose Diridon. On Saturday, Dec. 2, the last southbound train 284 will terminate at San Jose Diridon.

Free Valley Transportation Authority buses will be provided between the stations.

An overhead system will power new electric trains, replacing diesel engines.

Holiday Lights parade Dec. 2

The Morgan Hill Kiwanis Club presents the annual Holiday Lights parade and tree lighting Dec. 2 to kick off the winter holiday season. The parade will start at 5:30pm, and will proceed southbound on Monterey Road from First Street to the Community and Cultural Center in downtown Morgan Hill.

At the end of the parade, Santa’s Magic Ship—a local holiday fixture owned and operated by Scout Troops 799 and 2799—will stop near the CCC for continued festivities. Santa and Mayor Mark Turner will light the city’s holiday tree. After the tree lighting, children will have a chance to visit individually with Santa and have their photos taken with St. Nick.

Additional entertainment includes the Peninsulaires Men’s Barbershop Harmony Chorus, which will perform before and after the Dec. 2 parade.

Downtown streets will close to public vehicle traffic about 4pm in preparation for the parade. Rain may result in the festivities’ cancellation.

West Hills Community Church presents Christmas lights extravaganza

West Hills Community Church invites the community to their third annual “Christmas on the Hill” lights extravaganza this holiday season. The free, walk-through outdoor event features a vast array of Christmas lights, hand-painted life-sized displays, themed decorated Christmas trees, light tunnels and free hot chocolate for every visitor, says the invitation from West Hills Community Church.

The display includes a synchronized musical light display at the top of the hill, where guests can sit and relax while they enjoy the show.

The event is open to the public at no cost, 5:30-8:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 9-24. Guests are also invited to join the church for Christmas Eve service at 4pm Dec. 24. West Hills Community Church is located at 16695 DeWitt Avenue in Morgan Hill.

The lighted journey will begin in the church’s mid-level parking lot, continuing through the lighted tunnel, and finishing with spectacular views of Morgan Hill. Accessible parking is available at the top of the hill.

For more information, visit https://westhills.org/light-display.

Menorah lighting Dec. 10

The public is invited to Chabad Jewish Center of South County’s fifth annual Chanukah celebration and Grand Menorah lighting 4-5:30pm Dec. 10 at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

Festivities include a grand Menorah lighting with live music and greetings from local dignitaries, including Mayor Mark Turner, says a press release from Chabad Jewish Center of South County. There will be something for everyone with a spectacular fire performance, children’s Chanukah crafts, giant inflatables, Balloon twisting, free swag, prizes and more. Doughnuts and latkes—traditional Chanukah foods—will be available free of charge for all to enjoy.

“We are witnessing a rise in hate and darkness, and the message of Chanukah resonates now more than ever,” said Rabbi Mendel Liberow, who directs the Chabad Jewish Center of South County. “It reminds us of the tremendous power of light to overcome darkness. We can have no better response to the negativity we are seeing than to gather together in even greater numbers and celebrate the light of the menorah in public.”

Registration for the event is required. For more information and to register, visit www.JewishMH.com/chanukah

Blood drive scheduled in Morgan Hill

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

This time of year is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply, according to the Red Cross. Seasonal illness, winter weather and holiday celebrations often lead to lower appointment numbers and decreased donor turnout, making it hard to keep up with the demand for blood products.

A blood drive is scheduled at Interfaith – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Morgan Hill, 1790 E. Dunne Ave., on Dec. 12 from 10am to 4pm.

The public can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.733.2767.

Those that come to give blood in December will be automatically entered to win a holiday prize package, including a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV.

Magical Holiday at Morgan Hill playground

Santa’s Magic Ship, a Cal Fire truck and live performances are on the schedule for the special Magical Holiday event at the Morgan Hill Magical Bridge Playground. The festivities will take place 3-5pm Dec. 16 at the Magical Bridge Playground in the Morgan Hill Community Park.

Performances will include Corazón Mexicano, Youth Mariachi Ilusion and Chiqlet’s Dance Team.

Photos with Santa on the Magic Ship will be available on a first come, first served basis. Rain may result in the event’s cancellation.

FireSafe Council promotes automated sprinkler system

Santa Clara County FireSafe Council (SCCFSC) announced Nov. 15 that it entered into a partnership with Frontline Wildfire Defense to promote Frontline’s automated wildfire sprinkler protection solutions throughout Santa Cruz, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

Frontline’s Defense System 2 is an integrated wildfire protection solution that combines wildfire tracking software, satellite connectivity and onsite sprinkler hardware to protect any building from wildfires. The system turns on automatically when fire is within seven miles of a property.

Once active, the system saturates the property with water and biodegradable firefighting foam, creating an environment that is too wet to burn.

The Frontline Wildfire Defense System is a preventative system that combats the threat of wind-borne embers. Embers can travel for miles and can threaten a home long before a wildfire is visible from the property. Customers can choose to activate the system immediately or choose to override the activation.

“When it comes to wildfires, time is of the essence,” said Seth Schalet, CEO of Santa Clara County FireSafe Council. “The number of houses within the wildland urban interface has doubled since the 1990s because of both housing growth and more acres burned. Santa Clara County FireSafe Council’s partnership with Frontline Wildfire Defense enables us to make Frontline’s solutions available, deepening our community impact and gives our clients access to leading wildfire early detection solutions to protect their homes, communities and environment from wildfires.”

“As wildfire season becomes a year-round reality, homeowners need better tools and technology to protect their homes from the threat of embers,” said Harry Statter, founder and CEO of Frontline Wildfire Defense. “Just like we’ve equipped the inside of our homes for fire safety, we need to do the same with the exterior of our homes. Our technology uses the same Class-A Firefighting Foam used by firefighters when protecting structures, giving homeowners the power to better protect their homes.”