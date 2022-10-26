Local Scene: Haunted Graveyard returns to Morgan Hill

‘Romeo and Juliet’ comes to Sobrato

William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is coming to Ann Sobrato High School in a production presented by the Sobrato Theater Society, with performances scheduled from Nov. 4-12.

The local high school troupe will present the classic romance in a more modern Wild West/California Gold Rush setting, says the play’s website. “Marvel as the Montagues and Capulets, two gold mining camps led by their respective families, feud amidst the backdrop of one of the most exciting times in California’s history,” reads a description of the production on the society’s ticketing page. “Shakespeare’s classic romance comes alive alongside the traditions of the classic western, bar room brawls, shoot-outs at high noon, and a town-wide shindig bind these families together as the title characters find love despite a town, time and fate that is determined to pull them apart.”

Performances are scheduled 7pm Nov. 4, 1pm and 7pm Nov. 5, 7pm Nov. 11 and 7pm Nov. 12, at the Ann Sobrato High School Performing Arts Center, 401 Burnett Ave.

Tickets cost $10 for students, seniors and children; and $12 for general admission. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/34snr7u2.

City Hall resumes in-person meetings

Morgan Hill City Council and Planning Commission meetings are now being conducted both in-person and remotely, according to city staff. The city’s Library, Culture, and Arts Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission meetings are only in-person starting with each commission’s upcoming November meetings.

All in-person City Council and Commission meetings will be held at 17555 Peak Ave., City Council Chamber Building. Each meeting’s date, time, virtual link (if applicable) and agenda will continue to be circulated in advance.

City Council and Planning Commission meetings will continue to be live-streamed on

Channel 17, the City’s website (morganhill.ca.gov), and the city’s Facebook page. Additional information is available on the city’s webpage detailing meeting agendas and minutes, at tinyurl.com/bdfmfh33.

New watering limits start Nov. 1

From Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, outdoor watering in Morgan Hill will be limited to Wednesdays only, according to city staff.

Other watering limits in the City of Morgan Hill include: Irrigation allowed before 9am or after 7pm; and watering is limited to no more than 15 minutes per station.

For more information, visit mhvalueswater.com.

Jazz @ Gavilan Concert returns

The Jazz @ Gavilan Concert returns Nov. 3 at 7:30pm at the Gavilan College Theater.

The show will feature two groups, including Gavilan faculty member pianist, Dahveed Behroozi, and tenor saxophonist, Ken Moran, performing as a duet, as well as the Gilroy High School Jazz Ensemble.

Band Director Mitch Goldsmith will be leading the Gilroy High Jazz Ensemble, performing newer renditions of their jazz repertoire.

Both Behroozi and Moran will be playing original material, as well as selections from the American Songbook. Both musicians have earned high accolades across the international jazz scene.

General admission is $20, but students get in for free with their Student ID. Tickets can be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/5591438, the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill, or on the day of the event, at the door.

Dolores Huerta’s role in farmworkers’ movement featured in traveling exhibit

The Santa Clara County Library District is presenting the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service’s new bilingual exhibition, “Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/Revolución en los Campos,” at the Gilroy Library from Nov. 5 to Jan. 23.

The exhibit shares the story of the activist and leader, and the farmworker movement of the 1960s and 1970s. It features reproductions of historic and personal photographs with text in English and Spanish. It will detail Huerta’s life from her early influences, through the United Farm Workers’ grape boycotts and landmark agreements with grape-growing conglomerates.

“It is a privilege for the Santa Clara County Library District to host an exhibition from a distinguished organization like the Smithsonian about a remarkable woman such as Dolores Huerta,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “At a time when women were expected to only play a domestic role, Huerta and her colleagues sacrificed their own well-being to challenge the system and create a better life for farmworkers. She coined the popular phrase, ‘Yes, we can!/¡Sí, se puede!’”

Huerta will participate in a Hispanic Heritage Month panel discussion on Nov. 12 at Wheeler Center in Gilroy (next to Gilroy Library). Registration is full.

For information, visit sccld.org/dolores.

Terror returns to Lassen Way

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Morgan Hill’s “Terror on Lassen Way” haunted graveyard is back for its 22nd year, according to the property owner.

Haunted Graveyard creators Bob Johnston and Scott Janssen are once again converting a residential portion of Lassen Way into a “delightfully frightful display of horror” on Halloween night only, Johnston said in a press release. The graveyard will be open to the public from 6:30-9:30pm Oct. 31.

The hosts are expecting hundreds of brave souls to visit the haunted graveyard. Admission is free, and cash donations will be accepted for Second Harvest Of Silicon Valley and the Bay Area Ridge Trail Council.

The Haunted Graveyard features unique and special effects, including the wisecracking duo “Bones & Skully,” a thunder and lightning storm, creaking graveyard gates, corpses escaping their coffins and graves, tombstones that shift and shake, ghosts, gargoyles, bats, skeletons, special lighting and sound effects.

The “Terror on Lassen Way” haunted graveyard can be easily located in Morgan Hill by traveling west on Watsonville Road from Monterey Road, says the press release. Turn left onto Venetian Way and stay to the right. The entrance to the “TERROR ON LASSEN WAY” Haunted Graveyard will be on the left.