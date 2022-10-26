good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 26, 2022
Steve McFarland (from left), Gus Sinks and Roman Tioseco line up for sake bombs at the 17th hole—sponsored by Sushi Confidential—at Coyote Creek Golf Course Oct. 21. The festivities were part of the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce’s golf tournament fundraiser. Photo: Michael Moore
News

Driving, putting for a cause, community

Golf tournament raises funds for Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce

By: Michael Moore
The Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce held its first golf tournament fundraiser in 14 years on Oct. 21, and organizers hope to make it an annual event.

Seventy-six golfers entered the best-ball foursome tournament at Coyote Creek Golf Club north of Morgan Hill. Numerous local businesses sponsored the event, offering beverages, food and fun at tee boxes throughout the course.

The 11th hole, a 174-yard par 3, was the scene of a hole-in-one contest in which the prize was a brand new Chevrolet Bolt. One golfer’s tee shot came “inches away” from the hole but nobody won the new car, according to Chamber President and CEO Nick Gaich.

Many of the players represented businesses and organizations throughout South Valley.

Among them was Michael Venosta, owner of Michael Venosta Plumbing. Venosta said he was “here to support the community” before teeing off on the 12th hole.

The fundraiser also included a silent auction, which was still open as of Tuesday, Gaich said.

The chamber hasn’t held a golf tournament fundraiser since 2008. The organization brought it back this year at the suggestion of Chamber Board Chair Armando Garcia, Gaich said.

And with the cancellation in September of the chamber’s Taste of Morgan Hill festival, Gaich said the Oct. 21 golf tournament “gives us an opportunity to bring the community together, and bring something back to the community in 2022.”

Bob Traina, owner of Pavers By Design, sponsored the 12th tee during the tournament, redeeming golfers’ drink tickets as they approached the 418-yard par four.

Traina said he “always” tries to support the chamber of commerce. “They’ve been great to us, so I volunteer for the chamber every chance I get,” Traina said.

Among the volunteers running the event was former Morgan Hill Mayor Steve Tate, who was on site as a Chamber Ambassador. He said events like the Oct. 21 tournament help facilitate area businesses’ support for each other.

“Businesses supporting other businesses is the way you build community, and the way you build the right kind of community,” Tate said.

Gaich said he hopes the tournament will become an annual event, along with related festivities.

“All in all, we were really thrilled that the community supported us for the event, and that from what I have heard so far, all the golfers had a wonderful time,” Gaich said.

Realtor Edward Lujan, of Windermere Real Estate’s Morgan Hill office, tees off on the 12th hole at Coyote Creek Golf Club for the chamber of commerce’s fundraiser. Photo: Michael Moore
Glenda Garcia, of the Friends of Saint Louise Regional Hospital Foundation, reacts to a putt at the Oct. 21 Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce golf tournament fundraiser. Photo: Michael Moore
Foursome Scott Golubock, John Martin, Doug Hall and Mike Cirimele get ready to tee off at the 12th hole at the Oct. 21 Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce fundraising tournament. Photo: Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Support Your Local Newspaper
