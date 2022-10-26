good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 26, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsSchools

Public outcry brings more pay for teachers who teach extra class

School district agrees to revert to tradition for extra period salaries

By: Michael Moore
63
0

Following an outcry from teachers, parents and students, Morgan Hill Unified School District officials have changed course and decided last week that they will pay local educators what is customary when they take on an extra class period.

The concerns started to boil up after MHUSD administrators announced this summer that the daily schedule at Live Oak and Sobrato high schools would increase from six periods to seven for the 2022-23 school year.

Traditionally, full-time high school teachers at MHUSD have been contracted to teach five periods a day, with one prep period; and they are given an option to teach an extra period for extra pay. For at least the last 20 years, the district would pay teachers 20% of their salary for an extra period, according to teachers and district officials.

However, at the beginning of the 2022 fall quarter, the district told teachers they would be paid an hourly rate to teach an extra period—an amount that equates to substantially less than one-fifth of their salary. The result is that existing full-time teachers on staff at the high schools declined to teach an extra period, leaving administrators to fill those slots with substitutes who lack adequate credentials and experience, according to members of the Morgan Hill Federation of Teachers.

Although only four full-time teachers were affected by the situation, more than a dozen educators at the Oct. 18 MHUSD Board of Trustees meeting lined up in solidarity with their fellow MHFT members to encourage officials to change their mind. Some parents and community members joined the refrain to detail the impact on students’ education in classrooms that are filled beyond capacity and lack meaningful instruction from substitute teachers.

“The precedent has always been that teachers are paid 20% for additional work that an additional class period is,” Sobrato High English teacher Avery Unterreiner said. “The fact the district is rejecting this precedent this year feels like a very clear statement about how our expertise, our skills, our credentials and our effort are valued.”

District officials said they heard the teachers’ complaints loud and clear, and did not intend the reduced pay rate for extra periods as a sign of disrespect.

MHUSD Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia said shortly after the Oct. 18 meeting, the district notified the MHFT that it would revert to tradition and pay teachers an additional 20% of their salary for an extra period, effective immediately.

“One of the things that attracted me to Morgan Hill is that Morgan Hill is a family,” said Garcia, who joined MHUSD in spring of 2021. “Families often have disagreements but the importance of continuing to work collaboratively and listen to each other is paramount. I am proud of our Morgan Hill team that comes together to resolve issues.”

MHFT President Jim Levis, a teacher at Britton Middle School, said the district’s teachers were glad to hear that MHUSD officials changed their mind.

“We are very pleased that the district agreed that’s the way it should be done.” Levis said. “There’s not a lot of these positions (that are affected) but we thought it incredibly important to be consistent to go along with what has been (the practice) for the last 25-30 years.”

District officials declined to offer details about how or why the decision was initially made to depart from extra-period salary customs. MHUSD Board of Education President John Horner said it is “unfortunate” that teachers interpreted the decision as an insult.

“Intentions and outcome are not always the same thing,” Horner said this week. “This wasn’t received the way it was intended. We stepped back to the old practice.”

Horner added that the dialogue highlights the “bigger issue” of teachers’ pay in Morgan Hill and the surrounding region, where costs of living rank among the highest in the world. With a teacher shortage plaguing districts throughout California, the need to offer competitive salaries locally has become even more urgent.

According to a salary comparison chart posted on MHUSD’s website in response to the recent complaints, a first-year teacher at MHUSD makes about $68,000 per year. Among the seven South Bay districts highlighted in the comparison, Santa Clara Unified pays the highest at about $81,000 for a first-year teacher; and Gilroy Unified pays the lowest at $60,000.

Also since the Oct. 18 board meeting, district officials and Levis confirmed that MHUSD and the MHFT have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for the teachers. Both parties were reluctant to discuss details because the agreement has not been officially accepted, but Garcia and Horner said the teachers are guaranteed to receive a salary raise of at least 9% in the new contract—equal to the raise accepted earlier this year by Morgan Hill’s Classified Employees union.

“Historically, we have given some of the biggest pay raises” in the region, Horner added.

Levis said MHFT members will vote on the tentative new contract over the next two weeks, and the Board of Education is scheduled to vote on its approval Nov. 15.

Impact on the classroom

The local educators’ concerns over their pay have also underscored how the ongoing teacher shortage has affected students’ education in Morgan Hill.

A band class at Jackson Academy of Math and Music started the school year with upwards of 100 students in one period—leaving little space to move around and not enough instruments for every student to play. Garcia said the district is actively recruiting for a second full-time band teacher at JAMM, and hopes to fill that position “as soon as possible.” 

Joy Hauge, a parent of a local high school student, expressed similar concerns at the Oct. 18 board meeting with her son’s woodshop class—one of the extra periods that lacked a credentialed teacher. Her son’s class has “gone from having no teacher, to a campus supervisor, to subs, to long-term sub or (they’re) even sent to the library” to do homework, Hauge said.

There are currently more than a dozen teacher and paraprofessional positions posted for hiring in MHUSD, according to the website edjoin.org.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Driving, putting for a cause, community

Michael Moore -
The Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce held its first...
Business

Local Scene: Haunted Graveyard returns to Morgan Hill

Staff Report -
‘Romeo and Juliet’ comes to Sobrato William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and...
News

5.1-magnitude quake shakes South Valley

Staff Report -
A 5.1 earthquake centered just east of San Jose...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,216FollowersFollow
2,888FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Driving, putting for a cause, community

Local Scene: Haunted Graveyard returns to Morgan Hill