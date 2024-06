Meditation workshop June 8

“Day of Peace” mindfulness meditation workshop takes place 10am-3pm June 8 at the Morgan Hill House, Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. The workshop will be led by James Morrison, who was a Buddhist monk for more than 30 years.

The workshop is suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners and includes the basics of sitting, walking and eating meditation. Teachings are offered on a donation basis. Participation is limited.

For complete details and to reserve your place, contact Carol at [email protected]. The event is organized by AAUW Morgan Hill branch.

Friday Night Music Series

The chamber’s Morgan Hill Friday Night Music series runs June14 through Aug. 16 from 5:30-9:30pm at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

The lineup is as follows:

• June 14: The Cheeseballs

• June 21: Neverland

• June 28: Maroon Vibes

• July 5: Carnaval

• July 12: Alex Lucero Band

• July 19: Daze on the Green

• July 26: Pop Fiction

• Aug. 2: Soul Kiss

• Aug. 16:The Hitmen

For more information, visit the chamber of commerce website at morganhillchamber.org/.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

Boots & Brews Country Music Festival

The Boots & Brews Country Musical Festival features a lineup of Jake Owen, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott and Kassi Ashton. The concert takes place June 29 from 1-10pm at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex, 16500 Condit Road. For information and tickets, visit bootsandbrews.com.

Recreational swim

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center’s recreational swimming runs through Sept. 1.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5pm. From Aug. 14-Sept. 1, the hours change to weekends only from 1-5pm.

For information, visit morganhill.ca.gov/189/Aquatics-Center-AC.

The Downtown Splash pad at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, has reopened for the summer. The pad operates daily (excluding Fridays) from 11am to 3pm until Aug. 15.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.