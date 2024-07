MacNoughton graduates with honors

Giselle MacNaughton, of Morgan Hill, graduated from Emmanuel College May 18, during the college’s 102nd commencement exercises on its campus in Boston. MacNaughton graduated magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing, Editing & Publishing.

Rosa named to dean’s list

Tyler Rosa, of Morgan Hill, was named to Albion College’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Albion College’s Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA while taking four graded courses.

Rosa is majoring in business. Rosa is a graduate of Valley Christian High School.

Local makes dean’s list

Emily Rosa, of Morgan Hill, had earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester.

Viewpoints exhibit showcases local artists

A new art exhibition known as Viewpoints on display at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center showcases a range of works from local artists.

The exhibit, which runs through July 11, features the works of Jennifer Blalack, Marylin Host and Diana Earl, who provide a variety of two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces, says a press release. Works include acrylics, ceramics, encaustics, fabric, paper, natural materials and more.

Blalack and Host have previously co-exhibited at the Silicon Valley Open Studios, Morgan Hill Open Studios and Sixth Street Studio in Gilroy.

The Viewpoints exhibit is open 8am-5pm weekdays, and 1pm-5pm on weekends through July 11. The Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center is located at 17000 Monterey Road.

Friday Night Music Series

The chamber’s Morgan Hill Friday Night Music series runs June14 through Aug. 16 from 5:30-9:30pm at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

The lineup is as follows:

• July 5: Carnaval

• July 12: Alex Lucero Band

• July 19: Daze on the Green

• July 26: Pop Fiction

• Aug. 2: Soul Kiss

• Aug. 16:The Hitmen

For more information, visit the chamber of commerce website at morganhillchamber.org/.

Recreational swim

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center’s recreational swimming runs through Sept. 1.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5pm. From Aug. 14-Sept. 1, the hours change to weekends only from 1-5pm.

For information, visit morganhill.ca.gov/189/Aquatics-Center-AC.

The Downtown Splash pad at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, has reopened for the summer. The pad operates daily (excluding Fridays) from 11am to 3pm until Aug. 15.

Freedom Fest

Morgan Hill Freedom Fest brings a full schedule of Independence Day festivities on July 3-4. Events feature a parade, fireworks show, youth patriotic sing, 5K run and kids 1-mile, classic car show, live entertainment and more.

For information, visit morganhillfreedomfest.com.

Get fit, have fun

Learn the science behind fitness and how to incorporate it into your daily life with professional tips from Liz Melone, a NASM and AFAA Certified Personal Trainer and Group Instructor, Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Motivational Coach. The group session will take place 2:30-3:30pm July 17 at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.