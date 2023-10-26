Local Scene: Downtown Trick-or-Treat Oct. 28

Downtown trick-or-treat is Oct. 28

Trick-or-treating in downtown Morgan Hill this year will take place the Saturday before Halloween, rather than on the holiday itself.

This year’s Halloween festivities are part of the city’s 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series, and are scheduled for Oct. 28. Events include a full day of Halloween fun, with Monterey Road closed to vehicles from 7am-5pm in order to make room for games, activities and trick-or-treating, according to the City of Morgan Hill. Trick-or-treating with downtown vendors and organizations will take place from 2-4pm. A free outdoor screening of the movie “Addams Family” is scheduled for 8pm on East Third Street.

Additional 4th Saturday festivities planned for Oct. 28 include live performances, food and merchandise vendors and a kids’ area with outdoor games.

Vine-to-Wine event set for Nov. 4 at Mountain Winery

The Wineries of Santa Clara Valley will be hosting its third annual event on Nov. 4 from 1-7pm at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga.

Vine-to-Wine celebrates the end of harvest and highlights Santa Clara Valley wineries and wine makers. Guests can choose a VIP or general Grand Tasting experience.

The VIP experience begins two hours earlier than the general experience. VIPs will be tasting six reserve wines the first hour which will be led by Master Sommelier, Evan Goldstein. Goldstein is one of 269 Master Sommeliers worldwide and has been named Top 100 Most Influential People in the U.S. Wine Industry by IntoWine.com.

The Grand Tasting begins at 3pm with guests tasting award-winning wines from more than 20 wineries—including sparkling and dessert wines at a Bubbly Bar. Gourmet bites will be prepared by Cochi’s Catering, chosen as Morgan Hill’s “Best Catering” businesses for multiple years.

A marketplace will showcase local crafters with home décor, jewelry and clothing. The Alex Lucero band will also perform.

“Vine-to-Wine, which describes the life cycle of the grape, is an annual event for us to celebrate the end of harvest and our award-winning wineries, while raising more awareness of our region,” said Stacy Giannini, director of marketing for Wineries of Santa Clara Valley. “We chose to celebrate this year’s event with wine lovers at the Mountain Winery, a venue with stunning views overlooking the Bay Area and that sets the stage for delighting the senses.”

“We are delighted to invite everyone in the Bay Area and beyond to Vine-to-Wine,” said Kim Engelhardt, president of the Wineries of Santa Clara Valley, and co-owner of Lion Ranch Vineyards & Winery in San Martin. “This event celebrates years of hard work and dedication from our winemakers. Whether you’re passionate about local wine or simply seeking a memorable experience, Vine-to-Wine has something special for everyone.”

To purchase tickets, visit santaclarawines.com or VinetoWine_2023.eventbrite.com.

Sales support the Wineries of Santa Clara Valley, a non-profit organization. Its mission is to raise funds to provide scholarships and grants to graduating high school seniors planning to major in viticultural or enology.

Live Oak presents ‘12 Angry Jurors’

The Live Oak Drama Guild’s production of “12 Angry Jurors” will take place 7pm Nov. 9-11, and 1pm on Nov. 11. Shows will take place at Live Oak High School, 1505 E. Main Ave.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit lohsdrama.booktix.com.

Yoshida honors South Valley lives lost in battle

Local resident, author, retired high tech executive and former U.S. Marine Hubert Yoshida will present “Operation Utah, A Tribute to South Valley Soldiers Killed in Vietnam,” at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center 2:30-3:30pm Nov. 8.

Yoshida, the author of “Operation Utah: the Die is Cast,” will honor the memories of locals who died overseas in one of the deadliest battles of the Vietnam War through the personal stories of those who were lost.

The CCC is located at 17000 Monterey Road.