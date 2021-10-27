Local Scene: Dia De Los Muertos, Veterans Run

Locals make Biola Dean’s List

Morgan Hill residents Kelsey Orlando, Psychology major; Hannah Ruffner, Biblical & Theological Studies major; and Gabrielle Stieg, Psychology major were named to the spring 2021 Biola University Dean’s List.

Students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2, according to a press release from Biola University.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

Dia De Los Muertos

The Morgan Hill House at Villa Mira Monte will host numerous Dia De Los Muertos altars for the community to share this weekend. The event takes place 11am to 4pm Oct. 30 and 31, at Villa Mira Monte at 17860 Monterey Road.

Attendees are invited to take some time to remember those who have departed and contribute to the community altars, which will be found on the grounds of the historical site, leading up to the Morgan Hill House. Learn more about the traditions and history behind the construction of Dia De Los Muertos altars.

Free activities will be provided for children. Any items placed on the altars will not be returned.

5K run supports veterans

The 2021 Morgan Hill Veterans Run—an annual fundraiser for organizations that serve U.S. military veterans—will take place Nov. 14.

The race includes a 10K run/walk, 5K run/walk and a children’s 1-mile. The flat, scenic course takes participants through downtown Morgan Hill and surrounding neighborhoods, says a press release from Morgan Hill Veterans Run organizers.

Signup fees for the event are reduced for veterans.

Funds raised from the Veterans Run will support organizations such as South Bay Blue Star Moms, Project Hired, DreamPower Horsemanship, Operation Freedom Paws, 22 Too Many and Morgan Hill Freedom Fest.

The annual Morgan Hill Veterans Run was founded in 2015 to “honor the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces of the United States,” says the press release. The event was founded by Vietnam combat veteran Charles Weston, who is a marathon runner as well as a longtime Morgan Hill resident and business owner.

For more information and to sign up for the Nov. 14 Morgan Hill Veterans Run, visit https://morganhillveteransdayrun.com/event-details.

Wildflower Run

The 39th annual Wildflower Run, a fundraiser for the American Association of University Women Morgan Hill chapter, will take place March 27, 2022. Start training now for the local road race that helps raise funds for local scholarships, grants, STEM programs and other opportunities for young women leaders.

Any individual, business or organization interested in sponsoring the 2022 Wildflower Run can contact [email protected].

For more information, visit wildflowerrun.org.

‘Vax Up’ video contest

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department is sponsoring the “VaxUp” video contest for local students to compete for cash prizes. All 6th to 12th graders who are currently attending school in Santa Clara County can enter the contest by creating a short video (30 to 60 seconds) about getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Videos can be acted scenes, performance art, music videos or anything visual.

Prizes include $1,500 for 1st place; $1,000 for 2nd; and $500 for 3rd place.

For complete contest rules, visit the 2021 VaxUp video contest website at sccgov.org.

Galvan Park restoration

Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is at it again—this time improving Galvan Park on Crest Avenue while partnering with the local Boys and Girls Club. City officials called for special thanks to Gustavo Estrada, Dionisia Estrada, Eduardo Gonzalez, Bryan Hernandez, Brian Jimenez, Isabella Espinoza, David Espinoza, Anthony Espinoza, Catherine Diaz and Connor Palsgrove.

The Rotary Club formally adopted Galvan Park earlier this year, has held multiple work days, and funded tens of thousands of dollars in park improvements. “The city thanks Rotary Club, its volunteers, and the Boys and Girls Club for their commitment to improving our community!” says an email newsletter from the City of Morgan Hill.

Holiday Parade Dec. 4

Morgan Hill’s annual Holiday Lights Parade is back. Get ready to celebrate with your friends and community in downtown Morgan Hill Dec. 4. The parade begins at 5:30pm with floats, bands, dancers and more. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Morgan Hill Holiday Parade without Santa and his Magic Ship greeting everyone along the route.

After the parade, follow Santa to the front of the Community & Cultural Center for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree with Mayor Rich Constantine. After the lighting, Santa and his elves from Scout Troop 799 will visit with children and enjoy the evening.

The parade is sponsored by the Morgan Hill Kiwanis and the City of Morgan Hill.

“We encourage the community to enjoy our family friendly, ‘hometown’ traditional event,” says a press release from the Kiwanis Club. “Thank you to the Downtown Association for supplying the Christmas Tree and we look forward to the community for providing the spirit! So, put on your warm coat, Santa hat, and gloves for a fun filled evening of festivities.”

For questions or to participate, visit morganhillkiwanis.org, or email [email protected]

You can also visit the Facebook page titled “Kiwanis Morgan Hill.”