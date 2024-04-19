New dementia caregivers support group

A new South County Dementia Caregivers Support Group will begin meeting monthly on April 28. The group will meet the fourth Sunday of every month, from 2:30-4pm at the Senior Center at the Morgan Hill Centennial Recreation Center, 171 West Edmundson Ave.

The group is for family members who are caring for a loved one with Lewy body dementia (LBD). LBD is the second most common type of dementia, yet it is only just beginning to get much needed funding for research and training for healthcare support, says a press release from the caregivers group.

The group is being offered by the Susan & Charles Berghoff Foundation, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit. Meetings will be guided by an experienced LBD caregiver support group facilitator who is also a licensed geriatric nurse practitioner.

Advance registration is required for the monthly support group. To sign up or for more information, email [email protected].

You can also learn more by visiting www.berghoff-foundation.org.

Panthers defeat Sugar Skulls

Quarterback Felix Harper came off the bench to lead the Bay Area Panthers to 30 second-half points in a 44-31 win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls to keep the defending IFL champions undefeated.

The Panthers (3-0) led 14-10 at halftime before Harper came in to complete 8 of 11 passes for 93 yards and a 30-yard scoring throw to JT Stokes, says a press release from the Morgan Hill-based Panthers. Harper added 18 yards on the ground with three rushing touchdowns.

“With Felix going in the second half, it shows we have two really good quarterbacks,” said Bay Area Head Coach Rob Keefe. “It’s a great problem to have. There’s competition every single week with every position group and we believe competition breeds success. And what makes it even more special is that both quarterbacks support each other, no matter who’s in the game.”

In the loss for Tucson (1-2), Mylik Mitchell ended the day 10-21 for 117 yards with three touchdowns plus 48 rushing and a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth.

The Panthers have won eight straight games going back to last year’s title run and host undefeated San Diego (4-0) on April 20 at the SAP Center at 6:05pm.

Drink wine for charity

The Santa Clara Valley Wine Auction, hosted by the Morgan Hill Community Foundation, will take place May 4 at Clos La Chance Winery in Morgan Hill.

The wine auction is an annual fundraiser for the Community Foundation. The event brings together the local community and visitors to discover a unique wine and culinary experience, and to connect with and support local charitable causes. Guests will enjoy Santa Clara Valley wines and curated bites from local vendors. Attendees may even bring home one-of-a-kind auction items featured in silent and live auctions at the event.

A special VIP experience is available for those who want to enjoy early event access, an exclusive selection of local reserve wines, barrel tasting and appetizers.

Proceeds from the May 4 auction will benefit local nonprofits and wineries.

VIP admission tickets (doors open at 5pm) cost $150. General admission tickets (doors open at 6pm) cost $95. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MH Community Foundation’s website at https://www.morganhillcf.org/events/santa-clara-valley-wine-auction.

Gavilan presents Cabaret, the musical

Gavilan College’s Theatre Arts Program will present the musical Cabaret for the spring production.

The show opens at 8pm May 3, with subsequent performances on May 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. An afternoon performance is scheduled for 2pm May 11, says a press release from Gavilan College. Performances take place at Gavilan Theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

“Cabaret is an amazing musical that combines wonderful character-driven songs and iconic dance numbers,” said Dr. John Lawton Haehl, Gavilan’s Theatre Arts Program Director. “The book by Joe Masterhoff, based on the works of Christopher Isherwood, is full of characters struggling to survive in a rapidly changing society. It creates amazing opportunities for our talented students to entertain us. Join us for our cabaret at the Gavilan Theater!”

General admission is $25, and students and seniors can be admitted for $15, says the release.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online. Online purchases include a processing fee.

Playing the lead role of Sally Bowles is Grace Zendejas, now in her final semester at Gavilan College, before transferring to a university in the fall, the press release continues. Zendejas played Sandy in Gavilan’s Spring production of Grease, the musical, as well as Ariel Moore in San Benito Stage Company’s summer 2023 production of Footloose.

First year Gavilan Theatre major, Caroline Drayton, will play the role of Fritzie, as well as the understudy for Sally Bowles and Willkommen. Drayton currently serves as the Vice President of Gavilan Theatre and Dramatic Activities Club, T.A.D.A. She has performed in numerous South Valley Community Theatre productions, as well Ann Sobrato High School’s Theatre Society production. She was last seen in their 2023 musical Into the Woods, as The Witch.

To purchase tickets for Cabaret and for more information, visit https://gofan.co/event/1447818?schoolId=CA87775.

Celebrate Earth Day April 20

In honor of Earth Day, the American Association of University Women and the City of Morgan Hill are joining hands to host the third annual Earth Day festival.

The event—which promotes environmental consciousness and sustainable living—will start at 9am April 20 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. Festivities include educational activities, live music, climate oriented vendors, food from local food trucks and more, says a press release from the AAUW Morgan Hill chapter.

“From workshops on recycling, induction stovetop demonstrations, composting tips from the pros and interacting with our many vendors on sustainable living, there will be something for everyone,” says the press release.

Kids will have plenty of fun activities to keep them entertained—including face painting, decorating flower pots, planting seeds, learning about honey bees and more.

The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center will join the festivities. Local environmental organizations will be on hand to share their initiatives and inspire attendees to take action.

“Whether you’re passionate about conservation, renewable energy, or simply want to learn more about how you can make a difference, this festival is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and celebrate our planet,” said the AAUW.

For more information, visit http://www.aauwmh.org/climate/.

Earthquake shakes Northern CA

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the morning April 15 off the coast of Northern California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported at 1:55am, centered over 42 miles west southwest of Ferndale, according to the science bureau.

No damage has been reported in connection with the quake.

