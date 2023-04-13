good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 13, 2023
Local Scene: Composting workshop April 15

South Valley Fleurs will hold plant and craft sales on April 22 and 29

By: Staff Report
7
0

Learn to compost April 15

The City of Morgan Hill’s Environmental Services office will host a free compost workshop 10am-12pm April 15 in the Poppy Jasper Room of the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. 

The two-hour workshop will be led by a Santa Clara County Master Gardener who will teach basic backyard composting techniques in an easy to understand lecture format. One participant in the workshop will win a free compost bin. 

Registration is required before the event. To register, call 408.918.4640 or register online at https://bit.ly/3UndS8i

Garden club gears up for sales

South Valley Fleurs will hold plant and craft sales on April 22 and 29.

The nonprofit supports garden projects and maintains a number of gardens in South Santa Clara and San Benito counties.

The April 22 sale will take place from 9am to 3pm at Grace Hill Church, 16970 Dewitt Ave. in Morgan Hill.

Another sale will be held April 29 from 9am to 2pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St. in Hollister.

Morgan Hill Wine Stroll is April 29

Tickets are on sale now for the 13th annual Downtown Morgan Hill Wine Stroll. Enjoy an afternoon of sipping extraordinary local wines, visiting local merchants and enjoying live entertainment at the April 29 event, which is scheduled for 1-5pm in downtown Morgan Hill. 

Check-in will be on Third Street, near Monterey Road, from 11am-3pm. After purchasing a ticket, use your QR code to check in remotely on the day of the event. 

The Wine Stroll is sponsored and hosted by the Morgan Hill Downtown Association. Proceeds help pay for the downtown Twinkle Lights and other amenities that support the city’s downtown, says the Wine Stroll event page at https://bit.ly/3Zyvhfl

Tickets cost $55 in advance (or $65 on the day of the event), and include wine tastings from 20 different local wineries, live music and dancing and shopping and dining specials. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Wine Stroll event page at https://bit.ly/3Zyvhfl

Summit for Planet Earth is April 29

From barn owls and bearded dragons to California kingsnakes and turkey vultures, the 17th annual Summit for the Planet Earth at Mount Madonna School offers the opportunity to get up close and hands-on with wildlife. Children and adults alike can enjoy the many birds, reptiles and amphibians shared by the Bay Area Herpetological Society (BAHS) and Wildlife Education Rehabilitation Center (WERC), two participants in this community eco-festival. 

Everyone is invited to the free Summit for the Planet on Saturday, April 29 from 9am-1pm at Mount Madonna School, 492 Summit Road. The public event begins with a 5K family hike through the redwoods, and features an eco-carnival, face painting, live wildlife and reptile area, a “trash fashion” show, model solar car races, activities, live music and food.

Hike registration begins at 9am; the hike starts at 10am, with the eco-carnival opening at 11am, followed by music, the Trash Fashion show and learning expo, says a press release from Mount Madonna School. The event concludes at 1pm. 

With its unique spotlight on environmental education, the Summit for the Planet festival has grown to some 500 people of all ages, from south Santa Clara, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

“Summit for the Planet is a celebration of Earth Day,” said Head of School Ann Goewert, “and honors our school’s rich tradition of teaching environmental stewardship and raising environmentally aware children.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

