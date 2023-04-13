good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 13, 2023
Morgan Hill man among 22 arrested in sex crime sweep

Austin Flores, 25, taken into custody by San Jose PD

By: Jeff Ballinger
San Jose police announced Wednesday the arrest of 22 suspects with outstanding warrants for various sexual assaults who were taken into custody during an operation in March.

The arrests include 21 men and one woman, and 20 of the suspects are residents of San Jose. 

All of the suspects are charged with sex crimes ranging from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony cases of sexual assault of a minor and rape for cases dating between 2012 to February 2023.

The suspects arrested include the following (unless otherwise noted, they are San Jose residents): Juan Avila, 41; Henry Avilez Castillo, 34; Deseri Barron, 42; Christopher Bifano, 45; Vu Tin Do, 31; Austin Flores, of Morgan Hill, 25; Hung Duc Hong, 58; Robert Kim, 36; Kenyon McWilliams, 57; Amir Najafi, 45; David Napan, 41; Paul Clayton Orr, of San Diego, 38; Pedro Plancarte, 53; Oscar Ramos, 36; Raudel Rosales-Sandoval, 54; Fidel Torres Reyes, 49; Imran Ullah, 26; Norberto Velarde-Rios, 44; David Velasco, 40; Marcos Villareal, 41; Antonio Zacariz, 73; and Adolfo Orozco Rosales, 39.

Police did not specify the allegations against each suspect arrested.

“I would like to thank all the San Jose Police Department members involved in this operation for their amazing work to bring these individuals into custody and helping bring the first steps towards healing for the survivors of these terrible crimes,” Police Chief Anthony Mata said in the April 12 announcement of the arrests.

The announcement notes that it is possible that there could be additional victims. Anyone with additional information about these cases is urged to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408.277.4102.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

Jeff Ballinger

