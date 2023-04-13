good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 13, 2023
Religion: True Happiness

By: Abbot Phrakrubhavanavides (Manikanto Bhikkhu)
The Dhammapada is a Buddhist text that is believed to record the actual words of the founder of Buddhism, Siddhartha Guatama, better known as the Buddha. It is a collection of sayings of the Buddha. Verse 131 teaches, “All living beings seek happiness.”

Throughout our lives we seek happiness according to one’s own taste. Or we see what other people do so we follow that because we understand that this is happiness.

Some people just want to eat well and be able to sleep which for them is considered happiness. For some others, the acquisition of fame is regarded as happiness.

Many people consider that consuming enough to be satisfied is happiness. This could include the consumption of sight, taste, smell, sound and touch.

If we think that happiness lies in people, then we go to people. If we think happiness is in material things, we will go find material things. We run around according to our understanding, according to our taste. 

However, we never find true happiness. That is because everything in this world, no matter who we cling to or all material things we cherish, are all subject to change. Nothing lasts forever. Changing leads to decay and destruction. “Dukkha,” meaning unsatisfaction, is an innate characteristic of existence in the realm of Samsara (cycle of life). The more we cling to, the more we suffer.

The Buddha, the most successful person in life, taught: “Natthi Santiparam Sukham,” meaning, “There is no happiness greater than peace of mind.” (Dhammapada Verse 202).

True and lasting happiness is not distant. It is within us; we must just allow oneself to sit still, to let go of all thoughts and be quiet in the present moment. Sooner or later our mind will gradually calm down, like muddy water which has turned clear when placed still. This kind of happiness relies on nothing but oneself.

Phrakrubhavanavides (Manikanto Bhikkhu) is the senior Abbot of the Dhammakaya Meditation Center Silicon Valley.  An ordained Buddhist Monk for 35 years, Abbot Manikanto has been in South County for about two years. He is an active member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and can be reached at [email protected].

