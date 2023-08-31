Local Scene: Call for artists; Second Chance Week; Burlington store hiring

Call for artists

The City of Morgan Hill is calling for artists to submit proposals for a new public mural to be created on the new Galvan Park restroom building on Crest Avenue. The city’s Library, Culture and Arts and Parks and Recreation commissions are sponsoring the call for artists; proposals should include the “design, fabrication and installation” of the new public art piece, says the city’s website.

The call for artists closes at 5pm Sept. 20.

Examples of public art in Morgan Hill include the Peace Monument and “Never Forgotten” bronze sculpture in memory of Tara Romero, both of which are located at the city’s Civic Center Plaza on Peak Avenue.

Conference to provide resources for caregivers

The Caregivers Count! 13th Annual Conference will be held virtually as a four-part series throughout September.

The conference aims to provide support, resources and insights to family caregivers.

“Family caregivers provide invaluable care to older adults and those with health concerns. But they often provide that care at the expense of their own physical and emotional health,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who proposed the County’s Older Adult Caregiver study to assess caregiving needs and capacity. “Resources like the Caregivers Count conference offer caregivers vital support in taking care of themselves and learning how to navigate through long-term care.”

Throughout the conference, speakers will share their knowledge and expertise, providing insights and strategies for family caregivers to navigate the challenges they face. The sessions will cover topics that include building connections, managing anticipatory grief, caring for challenging relationships, and communicating effectively with medical professionals.

“I can affirm there is an elevated mental health crisis happening amongst family caregivers, and the urgency to support them is critical,” said Christina Irving, Client Services Director at Family Caregiver Alliance. “That’s why, for 13 years, our collaborative has come together to organize the Caregivers Count Conference to address these needs, and it speaks to the ongoing challenges that families face in navigating the health and long-term care systems, and the emotional experience of caring for someone with a chronic, progressive condition.”

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions and ask questions.

The Caregivers Count! 13th Annual Conference will be a virtual event held on Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 10am to noon.

For information and to register, visit caregiverscount.net.

Help Morgan Hill build Transportation Plan

The City of Morgan Hill is seeking community members with an interest in public transit, bicycle routes, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and the environment to serve on the Transportation Master Plan Stakeholders Group.

Volunteers will be required to attend six to eight meetings to be held over the next year on City Hall’s development of a Transportation Master Plan. Meeting are expected to take place on Wednesday meetings, and the first is scheduled for Sept. 20. The second meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Those interested can find more information and apply online at https://tinyurl.com/nv4ba3ue.

The city is working on its first comprehensive Transportation Master Plan, which includes a number of components such as traffic counts, future traffic modeling, updated speed survey, review of existing transportation infrastructure, development of transportation priorities for Morgan Hill, creation of a capital improvement program and more, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill.

The plan will provide the foundation for the city’s General Plan Circulation Element update.

Burlington to open new store in Morgan Hill

Burlington Stores, a national discount retailer selling brand name merchandise for families and homes, is set to open a store in Morgan Hill. The new store will open at the Cochrane Commons shopping center, at 1023 Cochrane Road.

The new store brings the total number of Burlington locations to 103 in California, says a press release from the company.

Burlington is now hiring for employment positions for its new location in Morgan Hill. For information about job openings, visit https://burlingtonstores.jobs/.

The opening date for the Morgan Hill Burlington store will be announced at a later date, says the press release.

Give your stuff a Second Chance

In support of the many ways that everyone can reuse and recycle unwanted items, South County communities will host the annual Second Chance Week in September. Second Chance Week is a full week of events, from Sept. 9-17, designed to give your stuff a second chance.

Opportunities to recycle, reuse, give away or otherwise safely get rid of unwanted possessions include two citywide garage sales in Morgan Hill/South County (Sept. 9-10) and Gilroy (Sept. 16-17). The deadline to apply to have your garage sale listed in these events is Sept. 1 for the Morgan Hill weekend and Sept. 8 for Gilroy, according to the City of Morgan Hill’s website for Second Chance Week.

Other events during Second Chance Week include Universal Waste Awareness Day on Sept. 11; Donate Coats for Kids and Adults Too Day on Sept. 13; Second Sight Day (to donate old eyeglasses) on Sept. 14; and Recycle Your Cycle Day on Sept. 15.

For more information and to register for the garage sale weekends, visit https://tinyurl.com/28zpkf6h.

NROTC offering college scholarships

The Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) is offering a Marine Corps Options Scholarship for eligible students that will fully pay their college tuition.

The scholarship is designed to educate and train qualified young men and women for careers as commissioned officers in the United States Marine Corps while providing full tuition at an NROTC affiliated school.

The scholarship also includes:

• Lab fees, books and uniforms

• Provide leadership opportunities within the ROTC unit

• Stipend between $250-$400 per month through freshman-senior year

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Be a U.S citizen (born or naturalized) and be between the ages of 17-23

• Be physically qualified by Marine Corps standards

• Have no moral disqualifications

• Be a high school graduate (upon completion of your senior year)

• Have a minimum 1000 SAT or 22 ACT or 74 Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB)

• Be admitted to a participating NROTC college or university

• Have a minimum score of 200/300 on the Marine Corps Physical Fitness Test

Capt. Shae Crombie encouraged those interested to submit applications early.

To apply and learn more about the scholarship program and other education opportunities, reach out to Marine Corps Recruiter Gunnery Sergeant John T. Rees at the Recruiting Sub-Station in Gilroy at 408.203.7592.

More information on the application process can be found at tinyurl.com/4dfuy8k2.

Stroke support group meets monthly

The Getting Up and Moving Forward Stroke Support Group meets the second Wednesday of every month at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth St., at 1pm.

Stroke survivors Steve Salazar and Rich Yamashita created this support group to provide a safe space for those who have experienced a stroke or brain-related injury.

The group, serving the South County and San Benito County communities, is led by local licensed physical therapist Lilly Weissinger, who moderates, offers advice and answers questions.

For information, contact Yamashita at [email protected].