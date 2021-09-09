Local Scene: Brew Crawl, Food Truck Fly-In scheduled for Sept. 11

Brew Crawl is Sept. 11

The Morgan Hill Downtown Association’s 2021 Brew Crawl will take place 1pm-5pm Sept. 11 at various shops, restaurants and small businesses throughout downtown Morgan Hill. About 20 craft beer brewers will be in attendance offering samples to ticket holders. The event also features live outdoor music.

The event will include a special tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and those who have served the country.

To purchase tickets, visit the 9th Annual Morgan Hill Downtown Association Brew Crawl page on eventbrite.

Food, music and more at San Martin Airport

The San Martin Airport will present The Food Truck Fly-In, an event filled with food, aircraft displays, aviation-centered entertainment and live music on Sept. 11 beginning at 10am.

The free event will feature a line of parked aircraft on display, local pilots flying formation overhead and a 9/11 tribute skydive by Skydive Silicon Valley.

The South Bay Military Veterans Choir will perform following the National Anthem sung by Sofia Gonzalez of Gilroy.

A variety of food trucks will be offering a variety of fare available for purchase.

The Wings of History Aircraft Museum, across the street from the airport, will be open as well.

Parking will be located at 13030 Murphy Ave. in San Martin, across from the Wings of History Museum.

For information, visit bit.ly/3BNPPoE.

Vaccine clinic at Cecelia’s Closet

The Edward Boss Prado Foundation will host a Covid-19 vaccination clinic for patients age 12 and up at the nonprofit’s headquarters at Cecelia’s Closet & Food Pantry, from 9:30am-12:30pm Sept. 18. Cecelia’s Closet is located at 35 Peebles Ave., in Morgan Hill. No appointments are needed, and vaccinations are free.

Community Preparedness Month kicks off

As wildfires rage throughout Northern California, local residents are encouraged to be emergency and disaster ready.

September is observed by the County of Santa Clara as Community Preparedness Month, when emergency officials encourage community members to take an active role in emergency planning by being prepared for the unexpected.

“Emergency preparedness and disaster readiness require active participation from the whole community including residents, government, law enforcement, fire and EMS to respond to emergencies and rebuild after disaster strikes,” said Director of Emergency Management Dana Reed. “When community members are prepared, they are better positioned to help those around them. There are simple steps we can all take now that can save someone’s life, including our own, one day.”

This year, Community Preparedness Month will focus on how to protect loved ones by taking the four steps of emergency preparedness:

• Sign up for AlertSCC at AlertSCC.org. AlertSCC is free to sign up. Alerts are sent directly on mobile devices, landlines and/or email.

• Make a plan. Always map out several routes with safe locations to meet up in case you become separated. Talk to your family about how you will receive information and stay connected.

• Build an emergency supply kit. Pack a “go bag”—an emergency supply kit for when you are required to evacuate. Build a stay kit—an emergency supply kit for when you are required to stay home.

• Help family, friends and neighbors. Host a neighborhood emergency planning meeting and discuss evacuation routes, identify which neighbors may need additional support during an emergency or disaster, and create a contact list of local services and resources to share with the community.

For information, visit PrepareSCC.org.

Shingai graduates with Master’s

Quin Shingai, of Morgan Hill, graduated with a Master’s of Science, Environmental Science, from Iowa State University, according to a press release.

Iowa State University awarded degrees to 802 graduates in the summer of 2021.