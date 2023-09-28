Local Scene: Bat Fest, Tarantula Fest, Book Sale

Symposium addresses shortage of educator housing

As a lack of affordable housing exacerbates the teacher shortage, school district leaders and school board members gathered at the Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE) on Sept. 21 to learn about a variety of housing resources and projects.

The Educator Workforce Housing Symposium was co-hosted by the Santa Clara County School Boards Association, says a press release from the county office. At the symposium, the SCCOE released its Educator Housing Resource Booklet. The booklet provides extensive information about legislation, laws, housing solutions and homebuying programs.

“Educator workforce housing resources and projects can be a key component of recruitment and retention of staff,” said County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Ann Dewan. “Partnerships are essential for sharing about existing opportunities and planning for projects and developments.”

Experts in teacher housing presented various ongoing education workforce housing initiatives, opportunities and resources in Santa Clara County, says the press release. Experts included Dr. Ayinde Rudolph, Superintendent of the Mountain View Whisman School District, who shared the district’s experience of creating and championing teacher housing. Rebecca Moller, founder and CEO of SYMBiHOM, showed attendees how garages can be renovated sustainably into ADU and provide a form of income to homeowners.

Hong Ngo, Manager of Homebuyer Programs for the Housing Trust Silicon Valley, explained down payment assistance programs to help homebuyers. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, President of San Jose State University, spoke about the early stages of developing workforce housing close to the university.

The Educator Housing Resource Booklet is available at https://sccoe.to/EdHousingBooklet

Tarantula Fest set for Oct. 7

The 2023 Morgan Hill Tarantula Fest will take place 10am-3pm Oct. 7 at Henry W. Coe State Park, 9000 East Dunne Ave.

Rub elbows (so to speak) with some of the park’s fuzzy, friendly eight-legged guests of honor. The event is held at the headquarters campground, which has breathtaking views across the ridges and canyons of the backcountry, says the event website at https://coepark.net/fall-tarantula-fest/.

Food will be available for purchase. Attendees can also purchase raffle tickets for prizes including a day with a ranger in the back country; an upcoming Coit Camp outing; Mother’s Day breakfast at the park; gift certificates for local restaurants; gift baskets and more.

See live birds of prey and other local wildlife presented by the Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center (WERC). Tarantulas and other spiders will be on display. Go on a leisurely hike with a volunteer to look for tarantulas in the wild. Learn about some of the animals that live in Coe Park and hold a snake, if you wish. Go on a guided geocache hike to look for hidden treasures.

See the inside of a beehive and find out about these fascinating insects. Make a tarantula memento at the craft table. Listen to music by the Coe Park Jug Band while you enjoy lunch.

The event is free, although parking at the Coe Park main entrance (located all the way up East Dunne Avenue, about 13 miles from Highway 101) costs $8 per vehicle.

For more information and to purchase raffle tickets in advance, visit https://henrycoe.net/events/TFEST_2023/.

Book Sale Oct. 7

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will have their quarterly book sale 10am-3pm Oct. 7, at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.

All books and media are $1 or less; children’s and teen books are 10 cents each. The bag sale starts at 2 pm: $4 to fill a standard-size bag or $5 with a reusable library bag.

The members-only preview sale is 9-10 am before the sale opens to the public. Memberships may be purchased at the door and are valid through December 2024. Members also receive half off any book each month in the Friends Bookstore at the library. For more information, visit friendsmhlibrary.org.

Bat Fest scheduled for Oct. 21

Saved By Nature will host its third annual Bat Fest fundraiser on Oct. 21 at Rancho Canada del Oro Open Space Preserve in Morgan Hill. The event will celebrate local animals of the night with a live bat presentation by Northern California Bats, as well as a live owl, turkey and opossum presentation by the Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center.

Also featured will be a special guest speaker, food trucks, live music, festival games, arts and crafts, mini-pumpkin patch, REI lounge and booths from community partner organizations, says a press release from San Jose nonprofit Saved By Nature.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to sit and relax while they enjoy popcorn, cotton candy and their favorite beverages while watching a movie under the night sky.

A silent auction will feature prizes including a guided fly fishing trip, a three-night stay in a cabin and artwork by local creators. Purchase raffle tickets for camping gear, equipment and gift cards from REI, Los Gatos Bird Watchers, Bass Pro Shop and others.

Bat Fest will take place from 4-9pm Oct. 21, at 4289 Casa Loma Road, in the meadow and in front of the barn next to Llagas Creek. Tickets cost $25 each for attendees age 16 and up; or $10 for children age 5-15; children age 4 and younger are free. Parking is free.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.savedbynature.org/bat-fest.

Exhibit showcases work of Nacho Moya

Nacho Moya, recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Award and the Poppy Jasper award, comes full circle as a Gavilan College alum this fall for an evening art exhibit at the Gilroy Campus, starting at 6pm Oct. 13.

Gavilan College’s “El Centro,” the one-stop resource center for meeting basic student needs, hosts the “Nacho Moya Art Reception: From Retail Worker to Artist,” where more than 20 of Moya’s latest paintings will be displayed, says a press release from the college.

The free reception will start at 6pm at the Gilroy campus library gallery space, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. Attendees will be able to chat with Moya and enjoy light refreshments, while viewing the paintings and networking with community dignitaries.

This event is open to the entire community and those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP online at bit.ly/gavmoya.

“I’m so excited to be back at Gavilan College,” Moya said. “Years ago, I was a student here. Now with my exhibit, I’m returning full circle to share my art with the community. I’m dedicated to the arts and how it’s used as a form of therapy. I hope to share this love and the notion that anyone can become an artist.”