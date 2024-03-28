Apply for city commissions

The City of Morgan Hill is seeking applications from residents interested in serving on the Library, Culture, and Arts Commission (LCAC) and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The city is recruiting to fill five upcoming vacancies on the LCAC. There are four seats with terms ending April 1, 2028, and one with a term ending April 1, 2026. The city is also recruiting to fill three upcoming Parks and Recreation Commission vacancies, with terms ending April 1, 2028, according to the City of Morgan Hill’s website.

Applications will be accepted until April 5. To apply online, visit https://tinyurl.com/2j6x7zeh.

For additional information, contact Morgan Hill Public Services Director Chris Ghione at [email protected].

Ibiza Vibe comes to MH library

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will host Ibiza Vibe, the Spanish guitar duo consisting of Albert Marques and Frank Flores. The concert will take place 12-1pm April 6 at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.

The show is one of a series of events lined up this year for the Friends of the Library’s 50th anniversary. The local Friends group was established Oct. 24, 1974.

For more information, visit http://friendsmhlibrary.org/events.html.

Gourmet Alley meets Day on the Ridge

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association (GGFA) will participate in the 2024 Day on the Ridge by bringing its renowned Gourmet Alley team to serve as the event’s premier food vendor.

Scheduled for May 26, Day on the Ridge will feature an all-star lineup of rock ‘n roll headlined by the Kings of Chaos—composed of icons like Robin Zander, Sebastian Bach, Matt Sorum, Lita Ford and others, says a press release from the GGFA.

For the 2024 Day on the Ridge, all food at the event will be exclusively cooked, served and provided by the GGFA, promising attendees a “delicious experience with festival favorites.” On the menu are pepper steak sandwiches, garlic bread, scampi and pasta pesto.

The partnership “highlights the culinary prowess of the Gilroy Garlic Festival’s Gourmet Alley Team and underscores the festival’s commitment to community and charity,” says the press release.

Now in its sixth year, Day on the Ridge has raised more than $440,000 for local causes. Proceeds from this year’s event will support Gilroy-based St. Joseph’s Family Center’s mission

Tickets for Day on the Ridge cost $150 for general admission, and can be purchased online at https://dayontheridge.com/. Food and drink tickets are also available for sale on the event website.

For more information on becoming an event sponsor, contact Brenda Chizanskos at 408.210.9306 or [email protected].

Purchase tomatoes, seedlings April 27

The South Valley Fleurs Garden Club’s annual heirloom tomato seedling sale will take place 9am-2pm April 27 at the Hollister Veterans Memorial building, 649 San Benito Street.

On sale will be seedlings, perennial plants and annuals—all propagated by South Valley Fleurs members. There will also be a variety of herbs, vegetables, flowers and garden inspired crafts; and even a table for kids to pot their own plants for free.

South Valley Fleurs is a nonprofit educational service organization affiliated with California Garden Clubs, Inc., and the National Garden Club, Inc.

All funds raised from the April 27 sale go to EduGrow Plant-to-Learn, a program that offers grants to youth groups and teachers who want to include gardening in their curriculum. The club maintains gardens in Hollister, Gilroy and Morgan Hill.