Local Scene: Academic honors; TEA at the library

Locals named to Provost’s List

Morgan Hill residents Wendy Brill and Brittany Sonderegger, both students of the College of Health Sciences and Professions, have been named to Ohio University’s 2023 spring Provost’s List.

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the President’s List, Dean’s List or Provost’s List. The Provost’s List recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Technology, engineering and art at the library

On July 12, parents and their children ages 3-12 are invited for Afternoon T.E.A. (Technology, Engineering, and Art) at the Morgan Hill Library from 2:30-4pm. Attendees can engage in hands-on learning while having fun.

This is a free admission event hosted by Mount Madonna School.

Activities include:

– Bee-Bot Station: A “Happy Hive” of Activity, for Preschool-grade 2. Younger children are introduced to the basics of coding and robotics by using programmable robots and exploring their capabilities.

– Scribble Bot Station: Drawing Robots, for grades 3-7. Children will build their own drawing robot and get to take their artwork home.

– littleBits Station, for grades 3 – 7. Following a quick tutorial, children will have access to a littleBits station for a hands-on experience learning about circuit input, output and basic circuit creation.

– For all ages: Observe a 3D printer in action and try out the Cricut.

The Morgan Hill Library is located at 660 West Main Ave.

Rosa named to Dean’s List

Emily Rosa, of Morgan Hill, has earned a place on Dean College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College, says a press release from the college.

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin, Massachusetts. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.

Opioid prevention workshops

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) and the County of Santa Clara’s Behavioral Health Services Department (BHSD) are joining forces to spread the word about the opioid crisis, empowering residents with important information about the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids.

Workshops scheduled from July 8-September 9 will cover drug education, including recognizing an opioid overdose, and will provide training with the over-the-counter medication Naloxone nasal spray (commonly known as Narcan), says a press release from the county.

“A recent report by the County of Santa Clara found the number of overdose deaths involving fentanyl more than doubled from April to May,” said Sherri Terao, Director for Behavioral Health Services Department. “We are encouraging everyone, especially people younger than 30 years old, to learn more about fentanyl and its impacts. Our website, FentFacts.org, has potentially lifesaving information such as where one can find resources, support, and free Narcan kits.”

Earlier this year, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal to supply and maintain Narcan at county libraries in the event of an emergency.

County Librarian Jennifer Weeks has spoken with other library systems that already carry Narcan to learn best practices. This includes public education and voluntary staff training.

“Members of our staff have volunteered to learn how to safely administer Narcan in case of an emergency, and our libraries have a limited stock on-hand should the need arise,” Weeks said. “Many school districts keep Narcan on-hand with trained staff available to administer it. Other libraries in the country have Narcan at the ready. There is a great urgency to make this life saving medicine and public education available, and we are here to help.”

Free local workshops are scheduled for 6pm Aug. 8 at the Morgan Hill Library (660 West Main Ave.) and 7pm Aug. 16 at the Gilroy Library ((350 West Sixth Street). Space is limited and registration is required.

The public is invited to attend one of these free Opioid Overdose Prevention workshops. Space is limited and registration is required. Participants who complete the training will be given a free Narcan kit, while supplies last.

To register, visit https://sccld.org/blogs/post/opioid-overdose-prevention/.

Slevin named to Dean’s List

Catherine D. Slevin, of Morgan Hill, was among more than 1,675 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Slevin is a senior kinesiology major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.