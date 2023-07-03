good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
74.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 3, 2023
Article Search
Calendar and Briefs
NewsAgricultureBusinessHealthLocal NewsSchoolsCommunityFeatured

Local Scene: Academic honors; TEA at the library

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) and the County of Santa Clara’s Behavioral Health Services Department (BHSD) are joining forces to spread the word about the opioid crisis

By: Staff Report
1
0

Locals named to Provost’s List

Morgan Hill residents Wendy Brill and Brittany Sonderegger, both students of the College of Health Sciences and Professions, have been named to Ohio University’s 2023 spring Provost’s List. 

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the President’s List, Dean’s List or Provost’s List. The Provost’s List recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Technology, engineering and art at the library 

On July 12, parents and their children ages 3-12 are invited for Afternoon T.E.A. (Technology, Engineering, and Art) at the Morgan Hill Library from 2:30-4pm. Attendees can engage in hands-on learning while having fun.

This is a free admission event hosted by Mount Madonna School.

Activities include: 

– Bee-Bot Station: A “Happy Hive” of Activity, for Preschool-grade 2. Younger children are introduced to the basics of coding and robotics by using programmable robots and exploring their capabilities.

– Scribble Bot Station: Drawing Robots, for grades 3-7. Children will build their own drawing robot and get to take their artwork home.

– littleBits Station, for grades 3 – 7. Following a quick tutorial, children will have access to a littleBits station for a hands-on experience learning about circuit input, output and basic circuit creation.

– For all ages: Observe a 3D printer in action and try out the Cricut.

The Morgan Hill Library is located at 660 West Main Ave. 

Rosa named to Dean’s List

Emily Rosa, of Morgan Hill, has earned a place on Dean College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College, says a press release from the college.

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin, Massachusetts. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.

Opioid prevention workshops

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) and the County of Santa Clara’s Behavioral Health Services Department (BHSD) are joining forces to spread the word about the opioid crisis, empowering residents with important information about the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids. 

Workshops scheduled from July 8-September 9 will cover drug education, including recognizing an opioid overdose, and will provide training with the over-the-counter medication Naloxone nasal spray (commonly known as Narcan), says a press release from the county.

“A recent report by the County of Santa Clara found the number of overdose deaths involving  fentanyl more than doubled from April to May,” said Sherri Terao, Director for Behavioral Health Services Department. “We are encouraging everyone, especially people younger than 30 years old, to learn more about fentanyl and its impacts. Our website, FentFacts.org, has potentially lifesaving information such as where one can find resources, support, and free Narcan kits.”

Earlier this year, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal to supply and maintain Narcan at county libraries in the event of an emergency. 

County Librarian Jennifer Weeks has spoken with other library systems that already carry Narcan to learn best practices. This includes public education and voluntary staff training.

“Members of our staff have volunteered to learn how to safely administer Narcan in case of an emergency, and our libraries have a limited stock on-hand should the need arise,” Weeks said. “Many school districts keep Narcan on-hand with trained staff available to administer it. Other libraries in the country have Narcan at the ready. There is a great urgency to make this life saving medicine and public education available, and we are here to help.”

Free local workshops are scheduled for 6pm Aug. 8 at the Morgan Hill Library (660 West Main Ave.) and 7pm Aug. 16 at the Gilroy Library ((350 West Sixth Street). Space is limited and registration is required. 

The public is invited to attend one of these free Opioid Overdose Prevention workshops. Space is limited and registration is required. Participants who complete the training will be given a free Narcan kit, while supplies last.

To register, visit https://sccld.org/blogs/post/opioid-overdose-prevention/

Slevin named to Dean’s List

Catherine D. Slevin, of Morgan Hill, was among more than 1,675 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester. 

The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Slevin is a senior kinesiology major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

LAFCO seeks public input on fire services review

Staff Report -
The Santa Clara County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)...
Community

Library, rec center serve as weekend cooling centers in Morgan Hill

Staff Report -
Two public facilities in Morgan Hill will be open...
Professional Sports

Earthquakes aim to snap mini skid in Clasico

Emanuel Lee -
When the San Jose Earthquakes played the Los Angeles...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,250FollowersFollow
2,848FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

LAFCO seeks public input on fire services review

Library, rec center serve as weekend cooling centers in Morgan Hill