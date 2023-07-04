Fabulous Fourth in Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill and thousands of revelers enjoyed a reprieve from the holiday weekend heat wave as they celebrated Independence Day under blue skies and mild temperatures on July 4.

The annual Freedom Fest events started the previous evening, with the July 3 Patriotic Sing and Family Music Fest—the latter of which brought live entertainment, food vendors, activities and games to downtown Morgan Hill as crowds danced and gathered in the streets that were closed to vehicle traffic.

On the morning of July 4 was the Freedom Run 5K, Classic Car Cruise and Morgan Hill’s iconic Independence Day parade. The theme for this year’s parade—which featured nearly 100 entries including marching bands, floats, equestrian groups, dance and cheer squads, and local dignitaries—was “A Star Spangled Celebration.”

The parade’s grand marshal was Ann Sobrato High School Principal Theresa Sage.

The festivities continued July 4 with the downtown Car Show, then moved over to the Outdoor Sports Center in east Morgan Hill for the Fireworks on the Green show.

The annual Freedom Fest celebration is organized and funded by the nonprofit Independence Day Celebration, with more than 300 volunteers helping to conduct all the events.

People of all ages were decked out in their best red, white and blue garb for the July 4 Independence Day parade in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Michael Moore

A Santa Clara County Parks ranger stops his dirt bike to briefly chat with spectators during the July 4 Independence Day parade in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Michael Moore

The annual Independence Day Car Cruise preceded the downtown parade on the Fourth of July in Morgan Hill. Photo: Michael Moore

Spectators check out the Fourth of July Classic Car Show in downtown Morgan Hill as the parade comes to a close on Monterey Road. Photo: Michael Moore