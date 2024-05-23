Locals named to president’s list

Morgan Hill residents Cody Croul and Alvaro Alvarado were named to the winter 2024 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List, says a press release from the university.

Goff graduates

Morgan Hill resident Scott Goff graduated from Bob Jones University on May 3. Goff graduated with an AA in Liberal Arts, says a press release from the university.

Slevin graduates

Andrew D. Slevin, of Morgan Hill, graduated from the University of Scranton’s Class of 2024 on May 19. Slevin earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

Doherty earns degree

James Doherty, of Morgan Hill, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute on May 10. Doherty majored in robotics engineering.

Memorial Day ceremony

Morgan Hill will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice at a Memorial Day ceremony 9am May 27 at the downtown veterans memorial. The event will include the raising of a flag from a local veteran, patriotic songs performed by local children, reading of the honor roll, wreath laying and a playing of “Taps.

The downtown veterans memorial is located at Monterey Road and First Street. The event is organized by Morgan Hill resident Eddie Bowers, a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Summer book sale is June 1

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will celebrate their 50th anniversary year with a summer book sale 10am-3pm June 1. A preview sale for members of Friends and those who join that day is at 9am.

All books cost $1 or less, and children’s books are 25 cents each. The bag sale starts at 2pm with grocery-sized bags of books specially priced at $5. The sale takes place in the program room of the Morgan Hill Library, 660 W Main Ave.

Meditation workshop June 8

“Day of Peace” mindfulness meditation workshop takes place 10am-3pm June 8 at the Morgan Hill House, Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. The workshop will be led by James Morrison, who was a Buddhist monk for more than 30 years.

The workshop is suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners and includes the basics of sitting, walking and eating meditation. Teachings are offered on a donation basis. Participation is limited.

For complete details and to reserve your place, contact Carol at [email protected]. The event is organized by AAUW Morgan Hill branch.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.