Morgan Hill residents graduate from Biola University

Morgan Hill residents Gabrielle Stieg (majoring in Public Relations & Strategic Communications), Sanford Kenyon III (Business Administration) and Kaitlyn Pershall (Comm Sciences Disorders) graduated from Biola University at the spring 2024 commencement ceremony. The ceremony took place on May 3 and 4.

Reid graduates

Jennifer Reid, of Morgan Hill, graduated with Utah Tech University’s 113th graduating class on May 3.

During the first ceremony, held in the morning at the Greater Zion Stadium at Utah Tech University, 31% of graduates earned their associate degree. During the evening ceremony, 37% of the graduates received a bachelor’s degree, 31% received a certificate, and 1% earned their master’s degree.

“Utah Tech University is excited to celebrate its 2024 graduating class,” Interim President Courtney White said. “We are so proud of our graduates’ accomplishments and can’t wait to see the impact they have on the world as they take what they’ve learned here at Utah Tech and blaze new trails well into the future.”

Roberts receives degree

Jessy Roberts, of Morgan Hill, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree during Chadron State College’s spring commencement ceremony on May 4. The event honored 274 undergraduates and 80 graduates.

Open Streets is May 11

Morgan Hill’s next Open Streets event will take place 9am-1pm May 11 in the city’s downtown. Monterey Road will be closed to vehicle traffic as residents and visitors are invited to enjoy activities, entertainment, businesses and restaurants, says an announcement from the City of Morgan Hill.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their bikes and stop by the Sidewalk Saturday merchant booths.

Also scheduled during the Open Streets event are a 5k run/walk and a 1-mile Fun Run.

For more information about Open Streets or to register for the run/walk events, visit the city’s web page at https://morganhill.ca.gov/2381/Open-Streets-Morgan-Hill-Event.

Statewide tourism spending hits all-time high

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced May 5 that travel spending in California hit an all-time high of $150.4 billion in 2023, outdoing the previous record of $144.9 billion spent in 2019.

The state has retained its title as the world’s fifth largest economy and has had a population increase, according to the governor. Both of these are directly tied to California’s tourism and entertainment industries, the governor said in an announcement released at 7:43am Sunday.

“From our world-renowned coastline, to the world’s tallest trees, to our iconic cities and theme parks, California is the nation’s coming attraction. Visitors from all over the world are coming here to experience the wonder of the Golden State, boosting our economy and creating good-paying jobs for years to come,” the governor said.

The governor’s office shared the information via a statement released Sunday morning. Visit California CEO Caroline Beteta concurrently released the announcement. The governor also released a video recorded at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm May 11. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.

Dementia caregivers support group

A new South County Dementia Caregivers Support Group began meeting monthly on April 28. The group will meet the fourth Sunday of every month, from 2:30-4pm at the Senior Center at the Morgan Hill Centennial Recreation Center, 171 West Edmundson Ave.

The group is for family members who are caring for a loved one with Lewy body dementia (LBD). LBD is the second most common type of dementia, yet it is only just beginning to get much needed funding for research and training for healthcare support, says a press release from the caregivers group.

The group is being offered by the Susan & Charles Berghoff Foundation, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit. Meetings will be guided by an experienced LBD caregiver support group facilitator who is also a licensed geriatric nurse practitioner.

Advance registration is required for the monthly support group. To sign up or for more information, email [email protected].

You can also learn more by visiting www.berghoff-foundation.org.