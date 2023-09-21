Local Scene: 4th Saturday, Bat Fest, Book Sale

County partners with nonprofits to help older adults go online

The County of Santa Clara has partnered with five nonprofit groups and community organizations to help older adults confidently access the internet.

The no-cost Access to Technology program aims to reach this part of the population, providing digital literacy training in multiple languages, devices if needed, and assistance in enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides free at-home internet service for eligible households. It’s being paid for by a $2.1 million state grant, and the County has a goal of using it to help up to 2,000 older adults between now and the program’s expiration date in September 2024.

“This is an important program that assists eligible, older adults who need to be connected to doctors, family and friends in our complex and growing digital environment,” Santa Clara County Board President Susan Ellenberg said. “Expanding this opportunity to older adults who currently may lack the hardware, connectivity and understanding of how to use such services is an equitable way to minimize the digital divide.”

Adults aged 60 and older and those with disabilities are encouraged to contact the County’s partner organizations for more information and access to services offered. For information, visit agefriendlysiliconvalley.org/att.

Maker’s Market & Car Show Sept. 23

The theme of the Sept. 23 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series is Maker’s Market, and the Chamber of Commerce will host a Car Show during the event festivities.

Enjoy open-air shopping with about 50 local artisan vendors, a kids area with outdoor games, a mobile gaming truck, family-friendly activities and an outdoor movie. The festivities, including the chamber’s car show, will take place in downtown Morgan Hill between Fourth Street and Main Avenue.

The 4th Saturday event is scheduled for 10am-4pm, with Monterey Road closed to vehicle traffic from 7am-5pm. Live bands will be performing throughout the day. The free outdoor movie, “Cars,” will start at 8pm on East Third Street. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The event is free.

Book Sale Oct. 7

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will have their quarterly book sale 10am-3pm Oct. 7, at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.

All books and media are $1 or less; children’s and teen books are 10 cents each. The bag sale starts at 2 pm: $4 to fill a standard-size bag or $5 with a reusable library bag.

The members-only preview sale is 9-10 am before the sale opens to the public. Memberships may be purchased at the door and are valid through December 2024. Members also receive half off any book each month in the Friends Bookstore at the library. For more information, visit friendsmhlibrary.org.

Halloween experience returns to Gilroy Gardens

Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park will transform into the imaginary world of BOO Alley during its annual Halloween experience, which opens Sept. 29.

During the Great Big BOO!, visitors get to team up with characters such as Vinnie the Vampire, Wolfgang Werewolf and Princess Priscilla to help save Halloween from the curse of Wendella the Witch.

Now in its fifth year at Gilroy Gardens, this event runs on select dates through Oct. 31.

The live “A Great Big Boo!” musical show is free with admission and plays multiple times each night at Lakeside Amphitheater.

Guests will also find many places throughout the park to interact with characters from the show.

This year, guests can drive through Wolfgang’s Rockin’ Ride, a reimagined South County Backroads, with rock music and laser light displays.

At the town center is the Halloween Festival with a towering pumpkin pyramid, hay maze and games, as well as treats, specialty drinks and souvenirs. New food items for 2023 can be found throughout the park, including an Apple Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake, Flamin’ Hot Corn on the Cob, and Beyond the Grave Fries with chorizo, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese and jalapeños.

Other popular attractions include the 100-foot-long BOO Alley Light Tunnel, the BOO Train with Vinnie the Vampire, and trick-or-treating along the BOO Trail.

Kids and families are encouraged to come in costume.

For information and tickets, visit gilroygardens.org.

Exhibit showcases work of Nacho Moya

Nacho Moya, recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Award and the Poppy Jasper award, comes full circle as a Gavilan College alum this fall for an evening art exhibit at the Gilroy Campus, starting at 6pm Oct. 13.

Gavilan College’s “El Centro,” the one-stop resource center for meeting basic student needs, hosts the “Nacho Moya Art Reception: From Retail Worker to Artist,” where more than 20 of Moya’s latest paintings will be displayed, says a press release from the college.

The free reception will start at 6pm at the Gilroy campus library gallery space, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. Attendees will be able to chat with Moya and enjoy light refreshments, while viewing the paintings and networking with community dignitaries.

This event is open to the entire community and those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP online at bit.ly/gavmoya.

“I’m so excited to be back at Gavilan College,” Moya said. “Years ago, I was a student here. Now with my exhibit, I’m returning full circle to share my art with the community. I’m dedicated to the arts and how it’s used as a form of therapy. I hope to share this love and the notion that anyone can become an artist.”

Bat Fest scheduled for Oct. 21

Saved By Nature will host its third annual Bat Fest fundraiser on Oct. 21 at Rancho Canada del Oro Open Space Preserve in Morgan Hill. The event will celebrate local animals of the night with a live bat presentation by Northern California Bats, as well as a live owl, turkey and opossum presentation by the Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center.

Also featured will be a special guest speaker, food trucks, live music, festival games, arts and crafts, mini-pumpkin patch, REI lounge and booths from community partner organizations, says a press release from San Jose nonprofit Saved By Nature.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to sit and relax while they enjoy popcorn, cotton candy and their favorite beverages while watching a movie under the night sky.

A silent auction will feature prizes including a guided fly fishing trip, a three-night stay in a cabin and artwork by local creators. Purchase raffle tickets for camping gear, equipment and gift cards from REI, Los Gatos Bird Watchers, Bass Pro Shop and others.

Bat Fest will take place from 4-9pm Oct. 21, at 4289 Casa Loma Road, in the meadow and in front of the barn next to Llagas Creek. Tickets cost $25 each for attendees age 16 and up; or $10 for children age 5-15; children age 4 and younger are free. Parking is free.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.savedbynature.org/bat-fest.