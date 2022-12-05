good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
44.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 6, 2022
Article Search
NewsBusinessEconomyLocal NewsFeatured

Local orgs invited to apply for Rotary grants

Deadline is Feb. 23 to request up to $22K in funds

By: Staff Report
28
0

Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is asking local organizations to apply by Feb. 28, 2023 for $22,000 in community grants to help fund philanthropic projects or programs.

Grants providing financial assistance to help organizations fulfill their missions are offered in two categories: Community Grants and Hearts of Rotary, says a press release from the local club. 

For Community Grants, the club will fund tangible items that provide enduring benefit to many, such as technology, furniture or equipment. Organizations are not required to be designated nonprofits, but their project must have a specific community benefit.

Hearts of Rotary grants are limited to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations or other IRS tax exempt organizations and must be used for community benefit, says the press release. These grants may be used to cover program operating expenses, such as staffing, facility expenses and non-tangible items.

In general, successful requests in the past have focused on projects or programs that benefit youth, seniors, education or community in the Morgan Hill area, as defined by the boundaries of the Morgan Hill Unified School District.

Applications and eligibility details can be found at tinyurl.com/2397m4hy. The Feb. 28 deadline is for the 2022-23 grant cycle; grant funds are expected to be awarded in May 2023.

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill awarded $11,000 in its last grant cycle to support 16 projects and programs, the press release continues. 

Last year’s grant recipients were Alma Bonita Animal Rescue, BookSmart Community Advantage, Edward Boss Prado Foundation, Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen, Morgan Hill Art School, Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Morgan Hill Unified School District—Central High School, MHUSD—Sobrato High School, Operation Freedom Paws, Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, Rasur Foundation International, RotaCare Bay Area, Inc., Santa Clara County Library District Foundation, South County Cal-SOAP Consortium, Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center and the Wings of History Air Museum.

For 67 years, Rotary Club of Morgan Hill has supported a variety of organizations, including those that operate free medical clinics, purchase school supplies for children in need, teach children the fun and appreciation of art, provide musical concerts to elder care facilities, educate the community about and rehabilitate endangered wildlife, run summer enrichment programs for disadvantaged youth and provide transportation to otherwise isolated seniors, says the press release.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,220FollowersFollow
2,850FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Gun buyback is ‘one tool’ to prevent deaths, injuries by firearm

Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect