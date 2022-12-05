Local orgs invited to apply for Rotary grants

Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is asking local organizations to apply by Feb. 28, 2023 for $22,000 in community grants to help fund philanthropic projects or programs.

Grants providing financial assistance to help organizations fulfill their missions are offered in two categories: Community Grants and Hearts of Rotary, says a press release from the local club.

For Community Grants, the club will fund tangible items that provide enduring benefit to many, such as technology, furniture or equipment. Organizations are not required to be designated nonprofits, but their project must have a specific community benefit.

Hearts of Rotary grants are limited to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations or other IRS tax exempt organizations and must be used for community benefit, says the press release. These grants may be used to cover program operating expenses, such as staffing, facility expenses and non-tangible items.

In general, successful requests in the past have focused on projects or programs that benefit youth, seniors, education or community in the Morgan Hill area, as defined by the boundaries of the Morgan Hill Unified School District.

Applications and eligibility details can be found at tinyurl.com/2397m4hy. The Feb. 28 deadline is for the 2022-23 grant cycle; grant funds are expected to be awarded in May 2023.

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill awarded $11,000 in its last grant cycle to support 16 projects and programs, the press release continues.

Last year’s grant recipients were Alma Bonita Animal Rescue, BookSmart Community Advantage, Edward Boss Prado Foundation, Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen, Morgan Hill Art School, Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Morgan Hill Unified School District—Central High School, MHUSD—Sobrato High School, Operation Freedom Paws, Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, Rasur Foundation International, RotaCare Bay Area, Inc., Santa Clara County Library District Foundation, South County Cal-SOAP Consortium, Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center and the Wings of History Air Museum.

For 67 years, Rotary Club of Morgan Hill has supported a variety of organizations, including those that operate free medical clinics, purchase school supplies for children in need, teach children the fun and appreciation of art, provide musical concerts to elder care facilities, educate the community about and rehabilitate endangered wildlife, run summer enrichment programs for disadvantaged youth and provide transportation to otherwise isolated seniors, says the press release.