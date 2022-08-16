Local organizations can apply for AAUW grants

Applications are now open for Community Action Grants for 2022-23 funded by the Morgan Hill branch of the American Association of University Women. Grants of up to $1,000 are awarded to local nonprofit organizations for specific programming consistent with AAUW’s mission. The grants are funded through AAUW-MH’s Wildflower Fund, says a press release from AAUW Morgan Hill.

Application forms, including criteria, are available online at www.aauwmh.org/grants/. The application deadline is Nov. 1, with recipients to be notified on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

For the 2021-22 grant cycle, 10 grants totaling $7,000 were awarded by AAUW Morgan Hill. They were awarded to BookSmart Community Advantage for Diverse Books for Our Community and Gift of Reading Morgan Hill; Britton Middle School and Home Club for a coding program for sixth graders; San Martin Gwinn K-8 Home and School Club for components of the Reading Revolution; P.A. Walsh Elementary School for Mini Mermaids; Paradise Valley Engineering Academy for a classroom library refresh for first grade; Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley for TechBridge Girls; One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding for an equine assisted learning program for women; Literary Legacies for mentor support; and Discovery Counseling Center for Bold Quest and Bold Journey.