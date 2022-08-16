good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 17, 2022
NewsBusinessEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Local organizations can apply for AAUW grants

By: Staff Report
Applications are now open for Community Action Grants for 2022-23 funded by the Morgan Hill branch of the American Association of University Women. Grants of up to $1,000 are awarded to local nonprofit organizations for specific programming consistent with AAUW’s mission. The grants are funded through AAUW-MH’s Wildflower Fund, says a press release from AAUW Morgan Hill.

Application forms, including criteria, are available online at www.aauwmh.org/grants/. The application deadline is Nov. 1, with recipients to be notified on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

For the 2021-22 grant cycle, 10 grants totaling $7,000 were awarded by AAUW Morgan Hill. They were awarded to BookSmart Community Advantage for Diverse Books for Our Community and Gift of Reading Morgan Hill; Britton Middle School and Home Club for a coding program for sixth graders; San Martin Gwinn K-8 Home and School Club for components of the Reading Revolution; P.A. Walsh Elementary School for Mini Mermaids; Paradise Valley Engineering Academy for a classroom library refresh for first grade; Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley for TechBridge Girls; One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding for an equine assisted learning program for women; Literary Legacies for mentor support; and Discovery Counseling Center for Bold Quest and Bold Journey.

