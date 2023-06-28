good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 28, 2023
Prado Foundation Executive Director Cecelia Ponzini and board members present a donation of $30,000 to Gavilan College officials on June 11. Contributed photo
Local nonprofit supports nursing students

Prado Foundation donates $30,000 to Gavilan nursing program

By: Staff Report
In an effort to bridge the nursing shortage, on June 11 the Edward Boss Prado Foundation presented a $30,000 check to Gavilan College to cover the costs of six students to enter the college’s nursing program in the fall of 2023. 

The presentation took place at an invitation-only brunch hosted by Prado Foundation Executive Director Cecelia Ponzini. She said the donation is part of her nonprofit foundation’s continuing efforts to expand its giving to as many surrounding communities as possible. 

“We’re going to continue this for Gavilan, and hopefully every year we’ll give them a little more,” Ponzini said. 

The June 11 lunch event was a “who’s who of South County,” says a press release from Gavilan College. More than 70 guests enjoyed a variety of salads, fresh fruit, cheese, homemade jalapeno poppers and special dishes prepared by Chef Carlos from Rebekah’s Children’s Services’ Kneaded Culinary Academy.

Serving as the MC for the event was the foundation’s secretary, Michelle McKay. Special remarks were given by the Foundation’s CFO, John Horner (also a Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education member), and Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner.  

Gail Pellerin, California Assemblymember for District 28, made a special trip to be at the event and offer her remarks about the work of the Edward Boss Prado Foundation and Gavilan College. 

“When I learned about the work this foundation does, I was blown away by how it builds up the resilience and support of this community,” Pellerin said. “I want to also honor Gavilan College. The most important thing about a community college is the word ‘community,’ because you really are about, and for this community. You are helping the most vulnerable, you are making sure people have pathways to good paying jobs because we want to make sure people who work in our communities can afford to live in our communities.”  

Gavilan Superintendent/President, Dr. Pedro Avila, added, “We know we have six students who will be able to go to school and not have to worry about working and paying for food. I really appreciate what the Edward Boss Prado Foundation is doing to support Gavilan College.” 

A staff member edited this provided article.

