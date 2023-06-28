Authorities extinguish fire at downtown Morgan Hill construction site

A building under construction in downtown Morgan Hill caught on fire early Wednesday morning, and authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Police and firefighters responded to the structure fire just after midnight June 28, at the construction site located at Depot and Fifth streets, according to authorities. The fire was at the former site of Hale Lumber, where new homes are under construction.

“Firefighters worked hard through the night and were able to contain the fire to the building of origin,” says a tweet from CalFire SCU posted at 6:42am June 28. “There are no reported injuries and the cause is still under investigation.”

Morgan Hill Police responded to the blaze and assisted in evacuating people from nearby properties.

Construction of the new development at the scene of the fire began in 2022. The project under construction is a 49-unit mixed-use residential development, with about 3,100 square feet of office space proposed.