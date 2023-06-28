good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Morgan Hill
June 28, 2023
A photo posted on Facebook by the Morgan Hill Police Department shows the fire in progress at a construction site at Depot and Fifth streets early in the morning June 28.
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Authorities extinguish fire at downtown Morgan Hill construction site

Cause of June 28 blaze under investigation, Cal Fire says

By: Staff Report
A building under construction in downtown Morgan Hill caught on fire early Wednesday morning, and authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze. 

Police and firefighters responded to the structure fire just after midnight June 28, at the construction site located at Depot and Fifth streets, according to authorities. The fire was at the former site of Hale Lumber, where new homes are under construction. 

“Firefighters worked hard through the night and were able to contain the fire to the building of origin,” says a tweet from CalFire SCU posted at 6:42am June 28. “There are no reported injuries and the cause is still under investigation.” 

Morgan Hill Police responded to the blaze and assisted in evacuating people from nearby properties. 

Construction of the new development at the scene of the fire began in 2022. The project under construction is a 49-unit mixed-use residential development, with about 3,100 square feet of office space proposed. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

