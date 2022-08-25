good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 26, 2022
Article Search
Some of the used but good and operable fire equipment from Bay Area and other Fire Agencies donated for front line Ukrainian Firefighters who are dealing with rescues, recoveries and fighting fires in bombed out urban centers. Photo courtesy Harold Schapelhouman
NewsBusinessFeaturedLocal News

Local company hosts donation to Ukraine’s firefighters

Fire departments, organizations from throughout Bay Area donated

By: Staff Report
47
0

A Morgan Hill business owner teamed up with firefighters and volunteers from throughout the Bay Area recently to donate crucial equipment to fire departments in war-torn Ukraine.

Shawn Sahbari, President and CEO of Komodo Fire Systems, Inc., became involved in the effort through his friend and company’s technical advisor, retired Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. “Chief Harold” asked Sahbari months ago if he could help in an effort to donate supplies and equipment to Ukrainian firefighters, Sahbari recalled.

“The concept was, American firefighters helping Ukrainian firefighters by just giving them used equipment, but good equipment, that we hope they can use,” Sahbari said. “I said if there’s anything we can do to give a little bit of hope to the people that are in that kind of suffering, then by all means that’s the least we can do.”

The effort culminated in an Aug. 11 gathering at Komodo Fire Systems’ headquarters on Jarvis Drive, where firefighters and volunteers from throughout the state helped load the donated items onto a 40-foot shipping crate. From there, the supplies began their journey to the eastern European nation that has suffered from a sustained invasion by neighboring Russian forces since February.

Donated items included everything from helmets, hand tools, clothing and other firefighting supplies.

The effort began in April, with Schapelhouman and others reaching out to agencies about the need for tools in Ukraine.

Schapelhouman said that his position as an immigrant and husband to a half-Ukrainian woman has brought the issue of the war in Ukraine closer to home.

The former fire chief, who also worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services for urban search and rescue, believes that no matter what, those doing rescue work in Ukraine need aid.

With many efforts aiding Ukraine in other respects, Schapelhouman wanted to focus on firefighting equipment, which can be hard to come by.

Schapelhouman said the donations of operable equipment poured in from fire departments and agencies in the Bay Area and beyond, including the San Francisco Fire Department and San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department.

Other donors of equipment and volunteer aid included San Francisco Firefighters Local 798, Sacramento Metro Fire District, FireNuggets.com, Central Marin Fire Department, San Francisco Fire Department Reserves, City College of San Francisco’s Fire Science Department, Los Bomberos de San Francisco and United Fire Service Women.

Volunteers also included aspiring firefighters and a church group, doing tasks ranging from heavy lifting to cleaning and organizing.

“That’s the nice part of doing the work is watching people come together for a common cause and be able to have them feel satisfied that they got to participate in something that was worthwhile,” Schapelhouman said.

The retired chief added that a key aspect of the operation has been making the appropriate contacts on the loaded shipping container’s journey to Ukraine, in order to make sure the shipment arrives at its intended destination. The container is on its way to Poland before its contents are dispersed to different areas of need in Ukraine.

“This shows that at least they have firefighters here that are thinking about them,” added Sahbari.

Once the items safely make their way to Ukrainian firefighters, their Bay Area counterparts plan to continue the effort with another donation. Sahbari said that operation is already in its early stages, and he hopes to help out again.

Shawn Sahbari, President and CEO of Komodo Fire Systems, Inc., is pictured Aug. 22 at the company’s Morgan Hill headquarters. Photo: Michael Moore

Komodo Fire Systems moved to Morgan Hill about two years ago, and some of the company’s patented fire suppressant products have become commercially available within the last year, Sahbari said. The company was founded on the growing need to address the western U.S. wildfire problem from a “holistic approach” that is environmentally safe and capable of preventing massive losses of property and life.

Sahbari said the location of CalFire’s Santa Clara Unit in Morgan Hill was a factor in his decision to move Komodo’s headquarters from Gilroy.

“Komodo was designed as a preventive solution,” Sahbari said. “We saw the wildfire problem as a regional and global issue and it was expanding year over year in terms of the number, and size of fires, and the duration they were burning.”

Bay City News, Inc., 2022. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Gavilan College

Former Live Oak, Sobrato standouts look to lead Gavilan’s turnaround

Emanuel Lee -
From strictly a won-loss standpoint, the Gavilan College football...
Letters

Letters: Retirees endorse Carr for Mayor; School board needs new leaders

submitted -
Morgan Hill retirees endorse Larry Carr City employees have a...
Local News

Religion: Like a changing tree

submitted -
The Dhammapada, a collection of sayings of the Buddha, is...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,042FansLike
1,213FollowersFollow
2,880FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Former Live Oak, Sobrato standouts look to lead Gavilan’s turnaround

Letters: Retirees endorse Carr for Mayor; School board needs new leaders