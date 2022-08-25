good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 26, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letters: Retirees endorse Carr for Mayor; School board needs new leaders

By: submitted
88
0

Morgan Hill retirees endorse Larry Carr

City employees have a unique perspective on the day-to-day business of the city and the importance of leadership for its success. The City of Morgan Hill is a multi-million dollar municipal corporation operating as a public trust. The city needs thoughtful leaders with a deep understanding of the community and the ability to bring business judgment as well as an appreciation for public processes.

Employees understand firsthand the positive impact of elected officials who do their homework, listen to all sides, and can intelligently frame issues that can lead to solutions.

It was always clear that Larry Carr was prepared, that he was engaged with the community and his colleagues on the City Council, and that he was able to develop consensus solutions to even the trickiest issues.
Larry insisted that public decisions required active outreach to residents and affected businesses. That was a standard not just for himself, but one he challenged staff to follow as well. He made sure that the council held us accountable for sound analysis and recommendations, and for following through on council direction.

Morgan Hill deserves a mayor with a passion for Morgan Hill, and the leadership skills to set and meet ambitious goals for continued progress. A mayor who has the respect of other regional leaders. A mayor who can work with the community, colleagues and staff to rebuild confidence. A mayor who is committed to Morgan Hill’s future. 

Larry Carr is all of these. We support Larry Carr for Mayor.

Retired City of Morgan Hill employees:

Karl Bjarke, Public Works Director/City Engineer

Leslie Little, Assistant City Manager, Community Development

Ed Tewes, City Manager

Janet Kern, City Attorney

Jerry Neumayer, Captain, Morgan Hill Police Department

Troy Hoefling, Sergeant, Morgan Hill Police Department

Steve Schwab, Chief of Police

David Bischoff, Community Development Director

School board needs new slate of leaders

Starting on July 18, members of the community were able to submit their names to run for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education and this year there are four spots up for grabs. This is the majority of the committee, and voting in new members could greatly improve the school district. 

Last year, the current board fired the superintendent and hired someone with a less than impressive track record. A member of the community even warned the board members that this was a bad idea. Everyone called to give the new hire a chance and now it has been a year and although there are some good ideas, behind the scenes is a different story. 

MHUSD employees have been leaving their jobs at the school district at an alarming rate; many feel that they are being pushed out. The employees are less than impressed with the decision made by the board of education. History is repeating itself and the employees feel disrespected, ignored and a lack of trust. The environment is toxic. 

Employees feel that they cannot share their concerns with members of the board of education because they do not trust the board members or the superintendent and fear retaliation. 

The board members quietly gave the superintendent a positive review, without any input from the MHUSD employees. The current board of education obviously will not listen to the employees, so this election is the time to put a new majority on the board and find a new leader for the district who is respectful, a team worker and who can bring people together. Someone who knows how to actually be a great leader. 

Jennifer York

Morgan Hill

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Gavilan College

Former Live Oak, Sobrato standouts look to lead Gavilan’s turnaround

Emanuel Lee -
From strictly a won-loss standpoint, the Gavilan College football...
Local News

Religion: Like a changing tree

submitted -
The Dhammapada, a collection of sayings of the Buddha, is...
Business

Local company hosts donation to Ukraine’s firefighters

Staff Report -
A Morgan Hill business owner teamed up with firefighters...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,042FansLike
1,213FollowersFollow
2,880FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Former Live Oak, Sobrato standouts look to lead Gavilan’s turnaround

Religion: Like a changing tree