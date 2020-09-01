good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 1, 2020
Article Search
Editorial opinion
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letters: Protesters endanger downtown diners

By: submitted
2
0

I believe Wasserman

Regarding the letter that asked the question, “Time for Wasserman to resign?” Good grief! 

Mike has been an amazing supervisor and is an honest man. If he says he cannot remember, I believe him. 

He is one of the most engaged politicians in South County. The work he has done to aid the underserved San Martin area is a testament to the fact that he took the time to listen to the residents and has worked hard to address the land use issues there. 

While we ALL are concerned about our elected officials’ behavior, and sometimes we feel helpless to do anything about it, Mike is one person that I believe really has issues with his memory. In my work, I see the reaction that folks have when our own president lies, cheats, and wishes to be King of the World, so we take it out on our own elected officials. 

Mike is termed out in 2022; do you really want to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to remove and replace an elected official because he cannot remember what happened years ago? 

Ever Onward, 

Swanee Edwards

Morgan Hill

Downtown diners endangered by Trump supporters

On Saturday, Aug. 29, a large group of unmasked Trump demonstrators walked through the outdoor dining areas along Monterey Road in downtown Morgan Hill. There was no  physical distancing and they shouted slogans across our dinner plates. 

This unsafe behavior puts South County citizens at risk for the deadly Covid-19 virus and sabotages local efforts to open our schools and businesses. This is a clear case of the stupidity and selfishness that Trump exemplifies and promotes.

It is possible to be smart, kind and patriotic. Please wear a mask!

Joanne Beebe

San Martin

Avatar
submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Census deadline approaching

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Roughly 20 percent of Morgan Hill households have not yet completed the 2020 Census questionnaire, United States Census Bureau data shows.
Read more
Local News

Chamber board members ousted over social media comments

Michael Moore |
The Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors removed two of its members Aug. 31 because they had made “inappropriate and disrespectful” comments on social media, according to the chamber’s CEO and chair of the board.
Read more
Crime

Gilroy man accused of ‘Boogaloo’ affiliation

Michael Moore |
Gilroy resident Alan Viarengo, who taught math at Gavilan College for nearly 20 years, was arrested last week on suspicion of stalking and threatening Santa Clara County’s public health officer, and police say he has ties to the anti-government domestic terrorist group known as “Boogaloo.”
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Census deadline approaching

Chamber board members ousted over social media comments