September 2, 2020
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Suspected ‘Boogaloo boy’ back in court Oct. 5

Alan Viarengo suspected of threatening county health officer

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Gilroy resident Alan Viarengo, who is accused of repeatedly threatening Santa Clara County’s public health officer over Covid-19 policies, did not enter a plea at a Sept. 1 hearing at the San Jose Hall of Justice.

Viarengo, 55, was arrested by Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies at his home on Hanna Street Aug. 27. He is charged with felony counts of stalking by repeated following or malicious harassing, and threatening a public employee.

Alan Viarengo

Viarengo is also suspected of being tied to the anti-government extremist movement known as “Boogaloo,” according to investigators. The FBI has classified the Boogaloo movement as a domestic terrorist organization.

When deputies served a warrant at Viarengo’s home Aug. 27, they found 138 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosive materials.

The Sept. 1 hearing was scheduled as a plea hearing, but it was continued to Oct. 5. He also retained a private attorney at the Sept. 1 hearing. Viarengo remains in custody at the county jail.

Viarengo allegedly sent at least 24 anonymous, hand-written letters to Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody since April 9. Cody was targeted because of shelter-in-place and other health orders limiting public gatherings since the Covid-19 pandemic started in March, according to investigators.

Some of the letters depicted imagery and slogans often associated with the Boogaloo movement, authorities said.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

