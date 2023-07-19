Letter: Firefighters raise $41K for MDA

Fill the Boot was a great success! I just wanted to take a moment to say a hearty THANK YOU to all of the citizens that came out to help support our Fill the Boot dive a couple weeks ago.

The collection benefited MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association). The hard work of the firefighters, and amazing generosity of the citizens raised $41,179.67!

I am always awestruck by the community’s willingness to help out a great cause. Thanks again to everyone involved.

Herb Alpers

Fire Captain, Morgan Hill Fire Department