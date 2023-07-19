good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 18, 2023
Letter: Firefighters raise $41K for MDA

By: Herb Alpers
Fill the Boot was a great success! I just wanted to take a moment to say a hearty THANK YOU to all of the citizens that came out to help support our Fill the Boot dive a couple weeks ago. 

The collection benefited MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association). The hard work of the firefighters, and amazing generosity of the citizens raised $41,179.67! 

I am always awestruck by the community’s willingness to help out a great cause. Thanks again to everyone involved. 

Herb Alpers 

Fire Captain, Morgan Hill Fire Department

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Sheriff’s office loses two deputies in off-duty deaths

Series draws crowds