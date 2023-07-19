Cyclist killed by falling tree branch in Gilroy

A bicyclist was killed July 18 when a tree branch fell on her in Gilroy, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 65-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Roop Road north of Leavesley Road at an unknown speed when a large tree branch broke off and struck her as she was riding on her bike, CHP said. The woman was pinned on the ground by the branch.

Emergency crews arrived and began to treat her, but she later died at the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed this event can contact Officer J. Silveira at the Hollister-Gilroy area CHP office, 408.427.0700.

