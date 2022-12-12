Letter: Disenfranchised by PBID vote

As a property owner of several downtown properties, I was denied my votes on the Morgan Hill Property and Business Improvement District (MHPBID) due to the method that was used to distribute ballots to property owners. I believe this is an unfair tax, which in many cases is borne by the tenants as they are passed down by property owners.

In my case, I never received a ballot, one of which was incorrectly mailed to one of our buildings occupied by multiple tenants. I have expressed to Economic Development Manager Matt Mahood and City Manager Christina Turner that this significant tax places an extreme financial burden on our tenants as we go into an uncertain economic future. I also told them they should have taken an extra measure to ensure everyone received a ballot.

I have also asked City Attorney Donald Larkin to send out new ballots via Registered or Certified mail, to ensure that all property owners receive their ballots.

There were a significant number of ballots that were not received by the city, which leads me to believe that many were excluded. I asked Matt Mahood why they did not reach out to those who did not receive a ballot, like me, in an effort to make sure everyone had an opportunity to vote.

If you are a property owner who did not receive a ballot, please contact me at [email protected]

I have resided in Morgan Hill since 1977, and support many of the improvements that have taken place over the years, making Morgan Hill a unique downtown experience. I also support our hard working business owners that have contributed to that success.

Dan Roth

Morgan Hill