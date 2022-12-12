good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 12, 2022
Barbara Palmer holds her dog, Teddy, a miniature poodle she adopted from the Santa Clara County Animal Services Center.
County has ‘urgent need’ for fostering, adopting dogs

San Martin shelter is filled over capacity

By: Bay City News
Santa Clara County officials say there is an “urgent need” for fostering and adopting dogs.

The county’s Animal Services Center in San Martin is over capacity, and officials there have announced that the public can help by adopting and fostering dogs.

Lisa Jenkins, program manager of the Animal Services Center, said the situation is unprecedented in her eight years with the center.

“If you believe in our mission, and that these animals are deserving of a home, we need you more than ever to choose adoption,” Jenkins said.

The 37,000-square-foot shelter in San Martin has housed as many as 70 dogs lately, with just 42 kennels. Staff have had to get creative to find room for them, housing dogs in rooms not originally intended for that purpose.

The increase is part of a national trend. The number of dogs arriving at shelters rose 10.1% from January to September 2022 compared with the same period last year, according to Best Friends Network, a nonprofit comprised of shelters and animal welfare organizations in all 50 states.

Bay City News

