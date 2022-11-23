good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 23, 2022
Article Search
sidewalk saturday
Vendor Kelly Barnes shows a selection of rings at her Rocks and Moxie table in Morgan Hill during Sidewalk Saturday on Nov. 19. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

Last Sidewalk Saturday of 2022 is on Nov. 26

By: Tarmo Hannula
7
0

Sidewalk Saturday unfolded along Third Street in downtown Morgan Hill Saturday. While the outdoor popup retail sale typically draws between 20 and 30 vendors, this event was narrowed down to eight tables as some sellers had spread out to other venues, according to organizer Cate Carlin.

“It’s that time of year where more events are going on,” she said. “But next Saturday this event is going to be awesome—there’ll be around 30 tables.”

Kelly Barnes said she “loves” the outdoor sales.

“I’m a people person and these events are great for making those valuable contacts,” she said. “You never know who’s going to walk up.”

Carlin said the event features arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, home decor and much more.

The last Sidewalk Saturday of 2022 takes place this Saturday, Nov. 26—in the midst of “Black Friday Weekend” which marks the official start to the winter holiday gift shopping season. More than 30 vendors are expected, and organizers will set up a photo booth for patrons to memorialize their family holiday experience, according to the Sidewalk Saturdays page on Facebook. 

This Saturday is also known as “Small Business Saturday,” a moniker promoted by the U.S. Small Business Association and other retail organizations to encourage people to support smaller, independent companies during the holiday rush. 

Morgan Hill Sidewalk Saturday takes place 9am-1pm Nov. 26, on East Third Street. 

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Live Oak football sees tough end to season, but future looks bright as usual

Emanuel Lee -
It was all there for the taking for the...
Business

Local Scene: ‘Christmas on the Hill’ returns to West Hills Church

Staff Report -
City hiring lifeguards, swim instructors The City of Morgan Hill’s...
Crime

DA, police announce Dec. 10 gun buyback in Morgan Hill

Michael Moore -
Santa Clara County law enforcement offices and the District...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,218FollowersFollow
2,854FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
dolores huerta luis valdez francisco jimenez damian trujillo

Guest View: A profound discussion

Live Oak football sees tough end to season, but future looks...