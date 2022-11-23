Last Sidewalk Saturday of 2022 is on Nov. 26

Sidewalk Saturday unfolded along Third Street in downtown Morgan Hill Saturday. While the outdoor popup retail sale typically draws between 20 and 30 vendors, this event was narrowed down to eight tables as some sellers had spread out to other venues, according to organizer Cate Carlin.

“It’s that time of year where more events are going on,” she said. “But next Saturday this event is going to be awesome—there’ll be around 30 tables.”

Kelly Barnes said she “loves” the outdoor sales.

“I’m a people person and these events are great for making those valuable contacts,” she said. “You never know who’s going to walk up.”

Carlin said the event features arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, home decor and much more.

The last Sidewalk Saturday of 2022 takes place this Saturday, Nov. 26—in the midst of “Black Friday Weekend” which marks the official start to the winter holiday gift shopping season. More than 30 vendors are expected, and organizers will set up a photo booth for patrons to memorialize their family holiday experience, according to the Sidewalk Saturdays page on Facebook.

This Saturday is also known as “Small Business Saturday,” a moniker promoted by the U.S. Small Business Association and other retail organizations to encourage people to support smaller, independent companies during the holiday rush.

Morgan Hill Sidewalk Saturday takes place 9am-1pm Nov. 26, on East Third Street.