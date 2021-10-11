good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 12, 2021
Kathleen Rose Gavilan College president superintendent
Gavilan College Superintendent Kathleen Rose. Photo: Robert Eliason
Kathleen Rose retiring from Gavilan College

Superintendent to leave post in July

By: Staff Report
Kathleen Rose will retire from her position as Gavilan College’s superintendent and president on July 1.

Rose made the announcement during the Oct. 7 Board of Trustees Development meeting.

“My family and I are ready for a new chapter in my life and after many months of reflecting and deliberating with them on personal and professional reasons to retire, my decision was made,” Rose wrote in a letter to staff and students.

Rose’s 40-year career in higher education includes 13 at Gavilan College, where she joined as Vice President of Instruction, and has served as superintendent for the past six years. Prior to arriving at Gavilan, she served as the Vice President for Instruction at Hartnell College.

During her time at Gavilan, Rose oversaw the passage of the Measure X bond in 2018, celebrated the college’s centennial in 2019-2020, and led it through the Covid-19 pandemic, which necessitated the rapid transition of all instruction and services from in-person to remote in a matter of days and the development of new safety protocols.

“We are grateful for the years of service and many contributions Dr. Rose has made to the students of our district,” said Edwin Diaz, president of the Gavilan College Board of Trustees. “In addition to many accomplishments, Dr. Rose’s tenure has been marked by significant challenges, including the unprecedented challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. Through her leadership the college maintained valuable services to students and the communities we serve. We wish her well in her retirement.” 

The Board of Trustees will begin discussing the recruitment of a new president over the coming months.

“I am grateful that you all took a chance on this farmgirl from upstate NY who has been honored to serve as your president during a critical time in the district’s history,” Rose wrote. “I thank each of you for your support and service to this incredible college.”

