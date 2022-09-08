good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
91.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 9, 2022
Article Search
Live Oak High senior Jordan Fuentes has been instrumental in the team's success ever since he became a starter in his sophomore season. Fuentes has scored four TDs in the first two games. File photo.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLive Oak High SchoolLocal NewsNews

Jordan Fuentes a true difference-maker on both sides of the ball

By: Emanuel Lee
49
0

Jordan Fuentes has been the workhorse for Live Oak High’s football team for the better part of two seasons. 

In that span, he’s had several games in which he’s carried the ball over 20 times in a contest and taken some big hits along the way. That’s what makes Fuentes’ durability and ability to hold onto the ball all the more remarkable for an Acorns team that is 2-0 entering a non-league contest against Los Gatos High on Friday. 

Other than missing a couple of games last season after getting horse collared on a tackle and only a handful of fumbles since he started his varsity career, the senior running back/linebacker has been as durable and reliable as they come. 

Given his 5-foot-11, 155-pound frame—small by football standards—Fuentes has needed to be smart during the run of play. 

“When I’m running the ball, I have pretty good vision and I’m able to see who is coming at me and able to protect myself well and lower my shoulder,” he said. “And even if I don’t see them, I run low so they’re hitting my shoulder or my upper chest so I’m not really taking a big hit even though it may seem like I am from far away.”

Fuentes rushed for 190 yards on 24 carries in a season-opening 35-14 win over Gilroy and followed that up with 64 yards rushing on only four carries in a 55-0 victory over Gunn on Sept. 2. He has four touchdowns in two games, a terrific start in his final year of prep football. 

Fuentes’ impact extends to the defensive side of the ball, where he plays linebacker. He routinely ranks high on the team in total tackles, including ones for losses. Even though Fuentes loves getting into the end zone like everyone else, making a play at linebacker is equally rewarding. 

“I love the feeling of getting big stops and it’s always an amazing feeling tackling the opposing running back and quarterback in the backfield,” he said. “There is something about stopping the other team and getting a four-and-out (forcing a punt). When our offense isn’t doing well, our defense can keep everyone in the game. That’s a good feeling to know we can help the team like that.”

Instincts play a huge role in Fuentes being a difference-maker on both sides of the ball, along with his ability to absorb hits and stay on the field. On one of his fourth-quarter carries against Gilroy, Fuentes landed hard on the turf after a big gain. The impact jarred him for a couple of seconds. 

“I heard one of our coaches in the background saying, ‘Get up, you’re OK,’” Fuentes said. “All my instincts kicked in there and I got up.”

In the Gilroy game, Fuentes did most of his damage in the second half, accumulating 143 of his 190 rushing yards. He had TD runs of 5 and 57 yards and added a 50-yard TD reception late in the second quarter. The latter play was critical as it gave the Acorns a 14-7 lead entering halftime.

“The guys on offense knew we had to make a play and that was the time,” Fuentes said. “We ran that little post route around the middle and scored on that play, and that was the push we needed. We kind of went off after that.”

Fuentes was quick to point out and credit Live Oak’s offensive line and tight ends as key to his success. 

“Without guys like JJ Becks, Johnny Jaime, Zack Enderle, Kade Darman, Dariano Garcia, Luke Richey and Collin Fisher, a lot of this wouldn’t be possible,” he said. 

The physical nature of the game means players like Fuentes need to take care of their bodies for optimum recovery. The morning after each game, Fuentes realizes just how much of a toll playing football takes on him. That’s why Fuentes makes sure to focus on active recovery in the days after each game. 

“I massage my body (with a massage gun), use the hot-cold method, and take ice baths,” he said. “That helps to heal the body so after a couple of days I’m not too sore.”

Fuentes said he’s always had trouble gaining weight but made it a point this last off-season to get bigger.

“I got noticeably stronger in the weight room and in games I can tell I’m stronger than a lot of people,” said Fuentes, referring to the Gilroy game in which he stiff-armed a defender and gained an extra 10 to 15 yards. “On paper, I know I might not be massive, but deep down I know I’m strong.”

Jordan Fuentes’ play at linebacker has helped key the Live Oak High defense this season. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.

Sports editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected]

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letters: National Assisted Living Week, rule of law

submitted -
Honor our elders, celebrate joy Now that the closures of...
Business

Morgan Hill author’s new science book explores ‘evolution of life’

Michael Moore -
“The Evolution of Life: Big Bang to Space Colonies,”...
Agriculture

Nursery plants remain Santa Clara County’s most valuable crops

Erik Chalhoub -
Nursery crops remained at the top in Santa Clara...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,213FollowersFollow
2,893FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letters: National Assisted Living Week, rule of law

Morgan Hill author’s new science book explores ‘evolution of life’