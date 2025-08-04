Police recently arrested a Gilroy man on suspicion of impaired driving. It was the seventh time the suspect has been accused of DUI, authorities said.

A sheriff’s sergeant was on patrol in San Martin when a white sedan almost rear-ended his vehicle at high speed on Center Avenue, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said on July 16. The sedan served dangerously and drove off the roadway twice.

When the sergeant tried to stop the car, the driver attempted to flee, the sheriff’s office said. However, the vehicle didn’t get far as deputies arrested the driver near East Middle Avenue.

The suspect, Junior Bernardino, 28, of Gilroy, had a .197 blood alcohol concentration and an “open box of Pacifico beer in the back seat,” the sheriff said. He also has six prior DUI convictions, four of which were felonies, and 13 previous license suspensions.

Bernardino’s vehicle was impounded and he was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including DUI, according to the sheriff’s office.