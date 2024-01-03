Groundbreaking for pickleball courts rescheduled for Jan. 5

City officials, athletes and community members will break ground on the construction of new pickleball courts at the Morgan Hill Community Park at 10am Jan. 5.

A previously scheduled groundbreaking ceremony was delayed due to weather. The forecast for Jan. 5 is for a slight chance of rain early in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The event will include speakers, refreshments and a ceremonial “pickleball toss,” according to city staff. Guests planning on attending are encouraged to bring old pickleballs for the ceremonial toss.

The city recently hired EF&S Concrete to build the four new pickleball courts, according to city staff. The new facilities will serve Morgan Hill’s growing pickleball community, which has been using the park’s basketball courts as temporary pickleball surfaces since early 2022.

The new courts will be open to the public, and players of all skill levels are welcome. Construction of the new courts will take about four months, though that timeline may be lengthened by weather conditions, according to the city.

The courts will be free and open to the public the majority of the time they are open. Morgan Hill’s Parks and Recreation department will manage limited scheduled and formal use of the courts by the Pickleball Club and other pickleball players.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the city’s pickleball offerings can visit morganhill.ca.gov/2317/Pickleball.