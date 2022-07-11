good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
89.7 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 11, 2022
Article Search
The partially built Granada Hotel, pictured July 7, currently serves as the MOHI Social outdoor restaurant and bar. Photo: Michael Moore
NewsEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Granada Hotel project to add more guest rooms

Developer says investors wary of smaller hotels

By: Michael Moore
152
0

The developer of the Granada Hotel said last week he will soon submit plans to add more rooms to the downtown Morgan Hill boutique hotel project that has been stalled since the start of the pandemic.

Frank Leal, owner of the Granada Hotel property and business at 17440 Monterey Road, said on July 7 his architect is planning to submit a narrative for a project update to city planning and building staff in the coming days.

In a June 1 letter to the Morgan Hill City Council, Leal said he needs to add 18 more rooms to the original 60-room hotel proposal in order to “make the project operationally functional.” He said he has acquired short-term construction financing from Capital Bridge Investments in order to resume with construction, but lenders remain wary in the recovering hospitality market.

“I have learned that most investors require 90 to 100 rooms to feel comfortable with my hotel investment—my hotel is 30 rooms too small,” Leal wrote in the June 1 letter.

Construction of the Granada Hotel began in early 2019, but stalled in 2020 due to the shortage of financing and increasing construction costs, Leal said, resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic’s toll on the hospitality market and supply chains. Since late 2020, the partially built hotel structure has been rebranded as MOHI Social, an outdoor restaurant and bar.

Original plans for the Granada Hotel included 60 rooms, conference space, a day spa and flower shop.

Leal did not provide details about how the increase in rooms might affect other plans from the original proposal.

Morgan Hill Assistant City Manager Edith Ramirez said city staff has been discussing the updated hotel plans with Leal’s architect, and is expecting the project to add another floor—bringing the total number of floors to four.

Leal’s letter to the city council added, “As the wedding industry continues to grow and be a bigger part of the tourism and hotel lodging ecosystem, the experiences being sought after are only getting more extravagant and demand a higher quality of rooms, venues and services. With your support and the partnership of Capital Bridge Investments, I believe we have an opportunity to complete the boutique hotel Morgan Hill deserves.”

In the fall, Leal is planning to open MOHI Farm—a farm-to-table restaurant that features ingredients from local growers—on East Third Street in downtown Morgan Hill.

Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Morgan Hill hotel incentive policy needs some work

submitted -
The City of Morgan Hill recently passed a Hotel...
Local News

Brush fire prompts evacuations in Morgan Hill

Staff Report -
Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order Friday afternoon for...
Local News

Registrar certifies election results

Staff Report -
The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ Office on...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,870FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letter: Morgan Hill hotel incentive policy needs some work

Brush fire prompts evacuations in Morgan Hill