A Gilroy woman was sentenced this week for elder fraud and embezzling more than $100,000 from a Morgan Hill winery that employed her, according to authorities.

Stacey Greenlee, 62, worked as an administrative assistant for Guglielmo Winery’s elderly owner from October 2022 to March 2024, says a press release from Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen’s office. Guglielmo Winery has been in business in Morgan Hill for more than 100 years.

As an employee, Grenlee had access to the winery’s bank accounts and credit card information, the DA’s office said. She fraudulently opened credit cards in her name and spent more than $60,000 at a Sonoma County casino.

On Sept. 8, 2025, Greenlee pleaded no contest in Santa Clara County Superior Court to two felony charges of elder fraud, the DAs office said. On Jan. 22, Judge Gilbert Brown sentenced Greenlee to four years in state prison but stayed the sentence as long as the defendant completes four years of probation.

Greenlee’s conditions of probation include a one-year county jail sentence and an order to pay back $30,000 in restitution, the DA’s office said. Her sentence will begin March 5.

“This woman chose to steal from her employer,”Rosen said. “By abusing that trust, she gambled with their livelihood. Embezzlement doesn’t pay out.”

The investigation by the sheriff’s office showed Greenlee took advantage of her position to steal from the family winery’s bank account, writing fraudulent checks and opening two credit cards in her name, authorities said. Evidence showed Greenlee made frequent trips to Graton Resort and Casino, spending more than $63,000, often in cash advances.

She hid the scheme from her employer by concealing the bank statements, despite several requests for them from the winery’s accountant, and changing the email address associated with the bank account.