good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 18, 2020
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Federal loans available for small businesses

Meant to alleviate COVID-19 impact

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
24
0

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering federal disaster loans of up to $2 million for small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based on the financial impact of COVID-19. Businesses located in Santa Clara County are eligible.

“These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza stated in a press release. “Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.”

According to the SBA, the interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses. The interest rate for private non-profit organizations is 2.75 percent. Loans can be repaid up to a maximum of 30 years.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected]

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Local restaurants remain open for takeout, delivery

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
While the ongoing Santa Clara County lockdown prohibits local restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities and other businesses from serving customers on site, many restaurants in Morgan Hill continue to sell food for takeout and delivery.
Read more
News

Senior facility purchases property

Erik Chalhoub |
A senior living facility operator has purchased...
Read more
News

Gilroy Outlets close due to COVID-19

Erik Chalhoub |
The Gilroy Premium Outlets are closed through...
Read more
© 2020 New SV Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES

Sometimes the games don’t go on

Local restaurants remain open for takeout, delivery