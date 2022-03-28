good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 30, 2022
Gilroy motorcyclist dies in San Jose collision

Crash occurred on Highway 880 Sunday morning

By: Staff Report
A Gilroy man died following a crash involving his motorcycle and a pickup truck Sunday morning on Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday. 

At 11:57am March 27, dispatchers received reports of a collision north of East Brokaw Road, according to the CHP. CHP officers responded and determined the motorcyclist was speeding south on Highway 880 on a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R 600 when the bike hit the rear of a Ford F-150. 

The Suzuki continued onto the right shoulder of the highway, hitting a wood and metal guardrail and ejecting the rider, CHP officials said. The 33-year-old victim died at the scene, according to the CHP. 

His name was not available early Monday afternoon from the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office. 

All southbound lanes of Highway 880 were closed for about an hour as officers investigated. But the center median was available to vehicles, CHP officials said. 

The collision remains under investigation. CHP officials said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have played a role in the collision. 

Anyone with information can call the CHP’s San Jose office at 408.961.0900. 

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. 

Staff Report

